SAN LEANDRO (KPIX) — Shots rang out at an outdoor party in San Leandro Friday evening, sending people scrambling for cover and bringing out a formidable police response.

Hundreds of people scattered across a field after gunfire erupted at Marina Park around 6 p.m. Police say no one was injured and they have not identified a suspect.

Party organizers said they had obtained a permit for 200 but police believe more than 600 showed up over a period of several hours beginning around 1 p.m.

After the incident, police rushed to the scene in at least a dozen patrol cars backing up traffic on surrounding streets. The park was cleared out by 8 o’clock.