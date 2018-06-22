(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Friday Republicans should wait until after the November midterm elections to pass immigration legislation, undercutting Congress’ ongoing efforts to pass a bill.

“Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November,” Trump tweeted. “Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!

Trump’s comments come as House Republicans have been struggling to wrangle support for a comprehensive immigration bill. On Thursday, Republicans decided to postpone a vote on it for the second time in less than a day. Senate and House leaders have also been trying to find a bill that would end family separations at the border.

In a series of tweets Friday morning, Trump said electing more Republicans in November would result in a comprehensive immigration bill.

“Elect more Republicans in November and we will pass the finest, fairest and most comprehensive Immigration Bills anywhere in the world. Right now we have the dumbest and the worst,” he tweeted. “Dems are doing nothing but Obstructing. Remember their motto, RESIST! Ours is PRODUCE!”

Earlier this week, Trump told Republican lawmakers in a closed-door meeting that he was “100%” behind their push to pass an immigration bill, according to Rep. Mark Meadows and other Republicans in the room.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Sanford said Trump’s tweets Friday amounted to “game over” for any immigration bill being considered.

“It takes the wind out of the sails in what might have been a fairly productive week in terms of looking for a compromise,” Sanford told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on “New Day.”

“Because if you look at how contentious this issue is, how much emotion there is, you know, without the President being out front, without the President having legislators’ backs, there’s no way they would take the risk that would be inherent in a major reform bill,” Sanford said.

Sanford has been an outspoken critic of the President. Earlier this month, Sanford lost his primary in South Carolina after Trump endorses his opponent.

