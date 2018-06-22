CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito was rolling, feeling as comfortable as he has all season. It was just what the White Sox needed.

Giolito pitched into the eighth inning before Xavier Cedeno worked out of a jam, and Chicago snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 6-4 Friday night to salvage a doubleheader split.

The White Sox bounced back after getting pounded 11-2 behind a pair of three-run homers by Franklin Barreto. They stopped their worst skid since a nine-game rut last July and ended Oakland’s season-high win streak at five.

“Definitely the best I felt out there this year, for sure,” Giolito said. “I think velocity was up a tick. Just felt right, felt in sync and just competed from there.”

Chicago was sailing along with a 5-2 lead when Giolito gave up back-to-back singles to Dustin Fowler and Marcus Semien to start the eighth. Jace Fry came in and walked pinch-hitter Stephen Piscotty to load the bases before Chris Volstad gave up a two-run single to Khris Davis, cutting it to 5-4.

Cedeno then got Matt Olson to line to shortstop Tim Anderson and struck out Mark Canha before Chad Pinder grounded into a force.

“We just came up one at-bat short in terms of at least tying the game that inning,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

Anderson led off the bottom half with his 12th homer to make it a two-run game. Omar Narvaez chipped in with three hits and two RBIs for Chicago. Adam Engel hit a two-run single and played a sparkling center field. He made a diving catch on Pinder’s liner in the second and fired a strike to nail Pinder trying to take third on Barreto’s fly in the seventh.

Joakim Soria retired all three batters in the ninth for his 11th save in 13 opportunities.

Giolito (5-7) allowed four runs and seven hits in a rare home win. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out eight and walked two after going 1-4 with an 11.05 ERA in his first seven starts at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“A lot more conviction in his pitches,” manager Rick Renteria said.

Olson went deep for Oakland, giving the Athletics home runs in 23 consecutive road games — one shy of the modern day record set by Baltimore in 1996. But Chris Bassitt (0-3) got tagged for five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

FOR STARTERS

Barreto’s big performance in the opener came after he hit a three-run drive in Wednesday’s romp at San Diego.

He connected against James Shields to cap a four-run second inning and off Luis Avilan in the eighth . Barreto’s first career multihomer game gave him a personal-best six RBIs.

It was quite a display for a player who had just two home runs prior to this run. Both came against the White Sox in 2017, including a drive against Shields (2-9) at Guaranteed Rate Field in his first major league game.

“We all know he’s got that in him,” Melvin said. “It’s just about getting him some consistent at-bats. When he’s swinging the bat well, he’s definitely capable of doing that.”

Sean Manaea (7-6) went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits. The 26-year-old left-hander struck out seven without a walk in winning his second straight start.

Shields has dropped back-to-back outings after beating Cleveland for his first victory since opening day. The right-hander gave up eight runs — two earned — and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

A’s: The Athletics activated LF Matt Joyce (strained lower back) from the 10-day disabled list and optioned OF Jake Smolinski to Triple-A Nashville. Joyce started the second game after being held out of the opener. … 3B Matt Chapman (bruised right thumb) received a cortisone injection Tuesday. Manager Bob Melvin said the earliest he will be activated is Monday, when the Athletics open a four-game series at Detroit. … Melvin also expects LHP Ryan Buchter (strained left shoulder) to be activated during the Detroit series. … LHP Brett Anderson (strained left shoulder) is scheduled to throw about four innings and 60 pitches in a rehab outing for Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

White Sox: The White Sox activated RF Avisail Garcia (strained right hamstring) and LF Leury Garcia (sprained left knee). Both players started Game 1 but were not in the lineup for the nightcap.

UP NEXT

A’s: RHP Daniel Mengden (6-6, 4.06 ERA) looks to break out of a slump after going 0-2 with a 10.05 ERA in his first three starts this month.

White Sox: RHP Dylan Covey (3-2, 2.90) will try to rebound from a loss at Cleveland on Monday.

© Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed