PETALUMA (AP) – A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest.

Zsa Zsa won the title Saturday in the competition where dogs with hairless bodies and lolling tongues flaunt their imperfections.

The dogs walk down a red carpet and are evaluated by a panel of judges. The winner takes home $1,500.

Zsa Zsa’s owner is Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota.

The event was held at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

Last year’s winner was a 125-pound gentle giant named Martha, a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

