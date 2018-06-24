VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — People at a showing of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” in Vacaville benefiting children with cancer Saturday got quite a surprise: Chris Pratt, the film’s star, showed up in person.

Pratt, who has the lead role in the movie, the fifth installment of the Jurassic Park series, was recruited by his brother, Solano County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Pratt, according to Vacaville police.

The event took place at the Vacaville Brenden Theater Saturday afternoon, police officials said on social media. The Sheriff’s Department organized the event.

“The room was filled with shock and laughter for the event,” police said on social media. “Most importantly, those who truly needed this fun day got some time to enjoy the festivities alongside their families.”

Bruce Simpson from the Brenden corporate office partnered with Deputy Daniel Pratt to bring Chris Pratt to the event, police said. The event was organized to raise money for children of law enforcement families suffering from cancer, according to police.