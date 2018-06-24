Can’t make the famed San Francisco Pride Parade this year? No worries. You can watch it online and on TV thanks to KPIX 5, CBSSF.com and KBCW Channel 44 Cable 12.

ONLINE: Watch the webcast from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 24th on CBSSF.com and on the KPIX Facebook, Twitter, Periscope and YouTube pages.

TV: KBCW Channel 44 Cable 12 will air a San Francisco Pride Parade Special on June 30th from 8-10 p.m.

TV: KPIX Channel 5 will air a Carnaval San Francisco Special on June 30th from 11:35 p.m.-1:35 a.m.