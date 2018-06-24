WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Pride Parade 10:30 a.m. | MORE LIVE STREAMS: Facebook | YouTube | Twitter | Periscope
Filed Under:San Francisco Pride parade
san francisco pride getty images

Can’t make the famed San Francisco Pride Parade this year? No worries. You can watch it online and on TV thanks to KPIX 5, CBSSF.com and KBCW Channel 44 Cable 12.

ONLINE: Watch the webcast from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 24th on CBSSF.com and on the KPIX Facebook, TwitterPeriscope and YouTube pages.

TV: KBCW Channel 44 Cable 12 will air a San Francisco Pride Parade Special on June 30th from 8-10 p.m.

TV: KPIX Channel 5 will air a Carnaval San Francisco Special on June 30th from 11:35 p.m.-1:35 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch