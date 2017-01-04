BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: The Latest StoriesInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

luzia ph2a 770x434 now playing

Cirque du Soleil LUZIA Ticket Giveaway

Enter here win a pair of tickets to LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil in San Jose on Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil opens February 9 at Taylor Street Bridge in San Jose. Tickets on sale now at cirquedusoleil.com.

A WAKING DREAM OF MEXICO 

LUZIA™ takes you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light quenches the spirit and rain soothes the soul.

Freely inspired by Mexico, LUZIA is a poetic and acrobatic ode to the rich, vibrant culture of a country whose wealth stems from an extraordinary mix of influences and creative collisions – a land that inspires awe with its breathtaking landscapes and architectural wonders, buoyed by the indomitable spirit of its people.

The tableaux of LUZIA weave an intricate, contemporary mosaic that awakens your senses and transports you to a place suspended between dreams and reality.

LUZIA 

The name LUZIA fuses the sound of “luz” (light in Spanish) and “lluvia” (rain), two elements at the core of the show’s creation.

AN IDEA OF MEXICO 

There is not one, but many Mexicos – Mexico is an ever-evolving country as complex as it is diversified. It is the result of an extraordinary mix of influences
from abroad over the course of many centuries.

Instead of representing Mexico in a realistic fashion, the creative team of LUZIA decided to create an evocation of this monumental country. They imagined a dream woven from memories, experiences, and encounters, laden with inspirations deeply rooted in Mexican identity.

Even this invented Mexico is complex and multifaceted, hence the idea of a journey – in both the literal and figurative sense – through a series of fragments, all highly meaningful and evocative. “A fragment is like a pebble you slip in your pocket, keep close to your heart and safeguard like a cherished memory”, explains show director Daniel Finzi Pasca. These small details are the building blocks of the organic, multilayered mosaic that is LUZIA.

LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil opens February 9 in San Jose. Tickets on sale now!

For tickets, go to cirquedusoleil.com.

Fill out the form below for your chance to win!

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia