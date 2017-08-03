Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five’s Kid Creole Arrested For Murder

The rap pioneer allegedly stabbed to death a homeless man after a brief encounter on the street. August 3, 2017 6:42 AM
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five member Kid Creole was on his way to work when he allegedly encountered a homeless ex-con and stabbed him to death.

Sources told the New York Daily News that the rap pioneer thought the man, John Jolly, was hitting on him. “He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him,” the source said. “One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest.”

Kid Creole (real name Nathan Glover) was arrested for the murder Wednesday morning, August 1st.

The victim, Jolly, had served five years in prison for beating and raping a 42-year-old woman in 1997. He also did time in 2008 for a weapons charge.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

