With Extraordinary Political Optics, Winter Olympics BeginIn an extraordinary show of unexpected unity, North and South Korea sat side by side Friday night under exploding fireworks that represented peace, not destruction.

First Controversy Of Winter Olympics -- It's Over The FlagThe Winter Olympics has just started, and we already have our first controversy -- and it's over who carried the US flag in the opening ceremony.

Lindsey Vonn Moved To Tears Over Memory Of Late GrandfatherShe was moved to tears over the memory of her late grandfather, but Lindsey Vonn vowed to win gold in honor of the man she calls her ski racing inspiration at PyeongChang 2018.

USOC: No Plans For American Bid For 2026 OlympicsIf the U.S. Olympic Committee is going to bid for the Winter Games soon, it will be a bid for 2030, not 2026.

Olympic Speed Skater Maame Biney Begins Quest For Gold As Maame Biney laces up her skates for one of her last practices before heading to the Winter Olympics, her mind drifts to her upcoming 18th birthday -- and the prospect of her first cell phone.

USA Pair Beats Russia In Mixed Curling It is not exactly the height of the Cold War, but there is always a frisson when the USA meets Russia as it did in the opening curling match of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Norwegian Olympic Team Sent 15,000 Eggs After Google Translate ErrorThe chefs, who are catering for 109 Norwegian athletes at the Pyeongchang games, reportedly placed an order using Google Translate for 1,500 eggs to be delivered to their kitchen in South Korea.