CHINA AIRLINES TAIWAN TRIP GIVEAWAY
Taiwan’s China Airlines wants to give you the trip of a lifetime!
Enter here for your chance to win a trip for two to Taiwan!
China Airlines wants you to experience the amazing food, natural beauty and colorful culture of Taiwan! Winner will receive Two (2) Economy class round-trip tickets from San Francisco (SFO) to Taipei on China Airlines, airport transfers and a 3-night hotel package for two (one room) in Taipei, including tours hosted by MyTaiwanTour.
Brought to you by China Airlines and Taiwan Tourism