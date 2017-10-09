china airlines 770x440 China Airlines Taiwan Trip Giveaway

CHINA AIRLINES TAIWAN TRIP GIVEAWAY

Taiwan’s China Airlines wants to give you the trip of a lifetime!

Enter here for your chance to win a trip for two to Taiwan!

China Airlines wants you to experience the amazing food, natural beauty and colorful culture of Taiwan! Winner will receive Two (2) Economy class round-trip tickets from San Francisco (SFO) to Taipei on China Airlines, airport transfers and a 3-night hotel package for two (one room) in Taipei, including tours hosted by MyTaiwanTour.

Brought to you by China Airlines and Taiwan Tourism

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch