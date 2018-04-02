KPIX 5 Contests – Head Over Heels Ticket Giveaway

San Francisco
What Mark Zuckerberg Will Tell Congress
Mark Zuckerberg has a clear message for Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal: It's my fault.
Apple Co-Founder Wozniak Protests Facebook, Shuts Account
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.
Photos: Glam-Rock Heroes The Darkness Land At Regency
Veteran British glam-rock outfit the Darkness delivered their high-energy music to an enthusiastic audience at the Regency Ballroom over the weekend.
Golden State Warriors
Thompson, Warriors Beat Suns For 15th Straight Time
Klay Thompson scored 22 of his 34 points in the first quarter and the Golden State Warriors beat Phoenix for the 15th consecutive time, 117-100 on Sunday night in the final home game of the Suns' awful season.
Davis Outduels Durant As Pelicans Beat Warriors, 126-120
The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak to Golden State with a 126-120 win over the Warriors.
Oakland Raiders
Ex-Raider, 49er Aldon Smith Back in S.F. County Jail
Aldon Smith is in San Francisco County jail on $500,000 bond after the former Raiders and 49ers player was arrested Friday.
Raiders Cut Fan Favorite Punter Marquette King
The Oakland Raiders continued to rebuild their kicking game Friday, releasing long-time punter Marquette King, whose on-field antics made him a fan favorite in his six years with the team.
Eat
Best Easter Brunch Menus In The San Francisco Bay Area
Easter falls on April 1, 2018 but San Francisco Bay Area chefs aren't fooling around with their Easter Brunch menus. There are some great views and fun for the kids, too, from bocce ball to Easter egg and cookie decorating.
Bay Area Organic Baker To Make Royal Wedding Cake For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
The Bay Area's foodie culture will be front and center at the royal wedding reception for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
See
Local All-Star Orchestra Creates Soundtracks For 'Oddball' Films
Veteran bandleader and keyboard/trumpet player Marc Capelle brings his Red Room Orchestra to the Castro Theatre Monday night to provide a live score for a collection of "oddball" shorts for a special SF Film Festival program.
Japanese Psych Powerhouse Returns To San Francisco
Dealing out mind-altering sounds for over two decades, Japanese experimental rock outfit Acid Mothers Temple brings its other worldly live show to the Chapel in San Francisco Sunday night.
Play
Best Ways To Support San Francisco's Local Music Scene
Before, during, and after San Francisco Sound transformed the music scene in the Sixties, live music and outdoor festivals have been deeply connected to this city. Support local music-related events and venues that feature local artists through attendance.
Best Family Events For Easter In San Francisco
Easter comes early this year on April 1, but spring season Easter events are right on time.
Travel
Eat Your Way Across The US At America's Best Diners
A look at five very carefully selected classic diners that are among the best in the US.
The Ultimate Traveler's Guide To Coachella 2018
Coachella is a huge annual music festival in Greater Palm Springs, California. About a quarter of a million will attend over two weekends in April 2018. The website is a goldmine of information and answers to dozens of FAQs; highlights are here.
Best Easter Parades Across the US
A preview of five of the very best Easter Parades in America.
America's Most Beautiful Botanical Gardens
A brief preview of five of America's most beautiful botanic gardens in which to celebrate the advent of spring.
