(credit: California Academy of Sciences)
Be a KCBS Guest at the California Academy of Sciences’
Animal Attraction Exhibit!
With an aquarium, planetarium and four-story rainforest all under one living roof, a visit to the California Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park is always a unique experience. This month, discover the surprising secrets of animal meeting, mating and repopulating from the sea to the open air in the Animal Attraction aquarium gallery and throughout the Academy.
Through natural selection, animals and plants have evolved diverse, amazing and sometimes bizarre reproductive strategies. You can learn the role of color in mating in the Color of Life exhibit, or check out a flashlight fish in the aquarium to see how it uses light to attract a mate.