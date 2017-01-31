Be A KCBS Guest To See Steve Martin & Martin Short, Friday August 11th at Concord Pavilion!
Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Steve Martin and Martin Short in “An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Life,” Friday, August 11th at Concord Pavilion! These two icons of comedy will be bringing a mix of comedy, bluegrass music and general craziness to Concord Pavilion this summer.
Tickets to “An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Life” go on sale
Friday, February 17th at 10am at LiveNation.com!