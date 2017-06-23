KCBS Contests – Neil Diamond

San Francisco
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
KPIX 5 | CBS San Francisco
Connect With Us At KPIX 5 PROGRAM GUIDE: KPIX 5 TV Schedule WATCH: A Glimpse Inside The Working KPIX 5 Newsroom Breaking News Send news tips, video & photos, and video to the KPIX 5 […]
CONNECT WITH KCBS
Welcome to KCBS All News 740AM & 106.9FM on http://www.cbsSF.com! LISTEN LIVE RIGHT NOW: KCBS Live Audio Stream LIKE KCBS Radio On Facebook: KCBS is the Bay Area’s only all news station, […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
TuneIn
Instagram
Home
News
All News
News
Local
Consumer
Tech
Business
LGBT
Environment
Politics
Entertainment
Education
Autos
HealthWatch
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
More Evacuations Near Site Of Oakland Construction Fire
Occupants of a commercial building near the site of a four-alarm fire Friday morning in Oakland must evacuate because the safety of the building is in question, city officials said Sunday.
19-Year-Old Oakland Man Drowns On Russian River
A 19-year-old Oakland man drowned Sunday evening on the Russian River in unincorporated Sonoma County, sheriff's officials said.
Photos
Photos: Huge Fire Destroys Oakland Development
The huge fire that broke out near Lake Merritt in Oakland early Friday morning consumed a mixed use development that was under construction, forcing the evacuation of nearby residences.
KPIX5 Live
Watch KPIX 5 News Live
Traffic
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Share Your Photos
Weather App
Weather Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
49ers
A's
Stanford
Earthquakes
Giants
Raiders
Sharks
Warriors
ODDS
Golden State Warriors
Warriors Sign Free Agent Guard Nick Young
Veteran guard Nick Young is getting a new start with Golden State, agreeing to a $5.2 million, one-year contract Wednesday with the champion Warriors.
AP Source: Kevin Durant Agrees To 2-Year Deal With Warriors
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Kevin Durant has agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth about $53 million to remain with the Golden State Warriors.
Oakland Raiders
Raiders' Offensive Lineman Gabe Jackson Agrees to $56 Million, 5-Year Deal
The Oakland Raiders have locked up another member of their stellar 2014 draft class, agreeing to a five-year extension to keep guard Gabe Jackson under contract through the 2022 season.
Raiders Ink Carr To Record Contract Extension
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a $125 million smile on his face Friday morning as he signed a contract extension that made him the highest paid player in the NFL.
E.S.P.
Eat
San Jose's Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut Wins Hot Dog Eating Contest
San Jose's Joey "Jaws" Chestnut won the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, downing 72 hotdogs in 10 minutes.
Best Places For Fresh Fruit In San Francisco
San Francisco has the finest California fresh fruit growers and sellers, with many excellent farmers markets, food shops, and fruit delivery options throughout the city. California and forward-looking San Francisco consistently know how to do it right.
See
Creative Mavericks Bring Heavy New Sounds To Great American
Beloved heavy-rock experimentalists Melvins return to their onetime hometown for a show at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco this Monday night.
CBS SF Talks To Exodus And Slayer Guitarist Gary Holt
Bay Area thrash-metal guitar hero Gary Holt talks about the two-night residency his band Exodus will play this weekend at the Chapel in San Francisco.
Play
Skiers Are Loving Tahoe This Fourth Of July – Plenty Of Snow!
Normally, Fourth of July weekend is a great time for water skiing on Lake Tahoe, but this year people are grabbing their bathing suits and hitting the slopes.
Best July Fourth Party Decorations & Supplies
There are lots of ways to decorate for the Fourth of July on a budget. Here are seven ideas to spark your inner decorator.
Video
KPIX 5 Livestream
News Videos
Politics Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
KCBS-AM
Audio
Featured Podcasts
Phil Matier
KCBS In Depth
KCBS Newsroom
Tech Reports by Larry Magid
Narsai David’s Food News
More Podcasts
Foodie Chap
KCBS Sports Fans
Movie Reviews With Jan Wahl
Contests
More
Travel
Most Scenic RV Campgrounds In America
Enjoy America's great outdoors by staying at any of these scenic RV campgrounds
America's Best Fourth Of July Parades
A preview of five of America's best Fourth of July parades
Best American History Vacation Spots
A look at five of the best American history vacation spots in five different sections of the country
Up And Coming International Vacation Spots
Things change fast in the international world of travel. From time to time, there are fairly untouched gems, like Mozambique 15 years ago or Cuba 10 years ago. For very different reasons, Germany, Argentina, the Philippines, and Madagascar are destinations to consider or re-consider for your up-and-coming vacation bucket list.
More
Events
KCBS Contests – Neil Diamond
More From CBS San Francisco
Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
KCBS 740 AM
Live 105
106.9 KFRC
Now 99.7
Alice 97.3
Watch
KPIX Watch Live