KCBS and Canon MAXIFY Printers invite you to the Small Business Grant Challenge! Join us Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and learn more about growing your business, network, and watch the finalist companies pitch and compete for a $10,000 Small Business Grant.

KCBS Small Business Grant Challenge

presented by Canon MAXIFY Printers

Thursday, March 2, 2017

4:30PM – 7:00PM

AT

505 Howard Street, Suite 100

San Francisco, CA 94105

thecenter.nasdaq.org



HOSTED BY STAN BUNGER

– KCBS MORNING SHOW ANCHOR

Network with Small Business Owners & Sponsors

4:30PM – 5:30PM

Guest Presentation

5:30PM – 5:45PM

Amy Wilkinson – CEO and founder of Ingenuity, Lecturer at Stanford Graduate School of Business and author of “The Creator’s Code: The Six Essential Skills of Extraordinary Entrepreneurs”. She advises executives and emerging leaders around the world on how to master the skills that underlie entrepreneurial success.

Small Business Challenge Presentations

5:45PM – 6:45PM

MEET THE JUDGES:

Nicola Corzine, Executive Director at Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center Nicola brings over 15 years of strategic business development and entrepreneurial thought leadership programming experience to the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, most recently in her role as Deal Manager for the Band of Angels, a position she held since 2004.

Nicola is also a Partner in the 2009 Acorn fund which includes investments in Practice Fusion, Niveus Medical, Materna, CrowdOptic and Flywheel, one of the biggest names in the E-hailing industry and nScaled (acquired by Acronis).

Vincent Chang, Senior Manager, SmartNews, and YEx Advisory Board Member, Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center Vincent leads communications and community for SmartNews, the award-winning news discovery app.

Over the past decade, he’s advised dozens of startups and brands on how to tell their best story—from LendingClub to MySpace, Nokia to Coca-Cola. He also worked on the movie MIAMI VICE and helped NASA research water on Mars.

Christian Anderson is a former Wall Street executive currently advising and mentoring startup entrepreneurs through the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and her nonprofit, BuildUP. She currently serves as the Director of Business Development for Studio Meyerhoffer design firm, in which she engages with leading IoT startups, luxury and corporate clientele.

Christian has served on various boards and received awards throughout her professional career such as the Girls Inc. Strong, Smart Bold Women of Distinction Award and The United States Congress Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition for her work with underrepresented founders in Silicon Valley.

Small Business Challenge Winner

$10,000 Check Presentation

6:45PM – 7:00pm

