Famous People With Colon Cancer Vince Papale NFL Hall of Famer and ex-Philadelphia Eagle Vince Papale, diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002, credits his wife for helping him cope with the disease. Thanks to her encouragement to get a colonoscopy, doctors were able to remove a cancerous polyp along with a section of his colon. The surgery saved his life. (credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)