  • Famous People With Colon CancerVince PapaleNFL Hall of Famer and ex-Philadelphia Eagle Vince Papale, diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002, credits his wife for helping him cope with the disease. Thanks to her encouragement to get a colonoscopy, doctors were able to remove a cancerous polyp along with a section of his colon. The surgery saved his life. (credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
  • Famous People With Colon CancerTony SnowFormer White House Press Secretary Tony Snow revealed in 2007 that he had been battling with a second bout of colon cancer. He was undergoing chemotherapy treatments and had left his White House job when he died in 2008. (credit: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Famous People With Colon CancerSharon OsbourneSharon Osbourne, wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne, is a survivor of colon cancer. She helped start a program with the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles to help those dealing with the disease. (credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
  • Famous People With Colon CancerKatie CouricFormer CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Famous People With Colon CancerRuth Bader GinsburgSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • Famous People With Colon CancerFarrah FawcettActress Farrah Fawcett, best known for her role in the television series "Charlie's Angels," lost her battle to rectal cancer in 2009 after being diagnosed with the disease in 2006. (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Famous People With Colon CancerEartha KittSinger and actress Eartha Kitt, perhaps most well known for her TV portrayal of Catwoman in the 1960s, died of colon cancer in 2008 at the age of 81. (credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Famous People With Colon CancerDarryl StrawberryBaseball Hall of Famer Darryl Strawberry was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1998 and underwent treatment. He revealed in 2010 that his cancer had resurfaced. (credit: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
