15 Famous Mary’s Dawn Wells as 'Mary Ann' Dawn Wells of the cast of "Gilligan's Island" poses during filming of a two-hour reunion show, "The Return from Gilligan's Island," in Los Angeles, Oct. 2, 1978. She who was sentenced Feb. 29, 2008, to five days in jail, fined $410.50 and placed on probation in Idaho after pleading guilty to one count of reckless driving. The guilty plea came as part of an agreement with prosecutors in which three misdemeanor counts -- driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance stemming from an Oct. 18, traffic stop -- were dropped. (AP Photo/Wally Fong)