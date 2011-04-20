Latest Photos
- 15 Famous Mary’sDawn Wells as 'Mary Ann'Dawn Wells of the cast of "Gilligan's Island" poses during filming of a two-hour reunion show, "The Return from Gilligan's Island," in Los Angeles, Oct. 2, 1978. She who was sentenced Feb. 29, 2008, to five days in jail, fined $410.50 and placed on probation in Idaho after pleading guilty to one count of reckless driving. The guilty plea came as part of an agreement with prosecutors in which three misdemeanor counts -- driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance stemming from an Oct. 18, traffic stop -- were dropped.
- 15 Famous Mary’sMary Travers of 'Peter, Paul & Mary'BOSTON - JULY 27: Sixties folk music group Peter, Paul and Mary perform the Bob Dylan song "Blowing in the Wind" at the Democratic Convention July 27, 2004 in Boston, Massachusetts.
- 15 Famous Mary’sMary-Louis ParkerActress Mary Louise Parker attends a celebration for her new Gotham magazine cover at Rouge Tomate restaurant on February 16, 2009 in New York City.
- 15 Famous Mary’sMary-Kate OlsenActress Mary-Kate Olsen arrives at the 24th annual Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California on February 21, 2009.
- 15 Famous Mary’sCameron Diaz as 'Mary' Cameron Diaz star in 'There's Something about Mary.'
- 15 Famous Mary’sMary Tyler MooreActress Mary Tyler Moore attends the 11th Annual Broadway Barks in Shubert Theatre on July 11, 2009 in New York City.
- 15 Famous Mary’sMary Elizabeth MastrantonioLONDON - JANUARY 19: (UK NEWSPAPERS OUT) Actress Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio arrives for the UK Premiere of "Big Fish" at the Warner Village West End on January 19, 2004 in London.
- 15 Famous Mary’sMary SteenburgenActress Mary Steenburgen poses with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the presentation ceremony, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, California on December 16, 2009.
- 15 Famous Mary’sJulie Andrews as 'Mary Poppins'This promotional photo provided by Disney Home Entertainment shows actors Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins and Dick Van Dyke as Bert in a scene from the 40th anniversary edition of the Disney DVD.
- 15 Famous Mary’sMarilu HennerActress Marilu Henner attends the 8th Annual TV Land Awards at Sony Studios on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California.
- 15 Famous Mary’sMary J. BligeSinger Mary J. Blige attends Stronger: Girls' Empowerment Day at the Time Warner Center on May 7, 2010 in New York City.
- 15 Famous Mary’sMary McCormackActress Mary McCormack attends the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Primetime Television Crimefighters panel discussion at the Leonard H Goldenson Theatre on November 1, 2010 in North Hollywood, California.
- 15 Famous Mary’sMary Elizabeth WinsteadActress Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the MySpace & MTV Tower During Comic-Con 2010 - Day 2 on July 23, 2010 in San Diego, California.
- 15 Famous Mary’sMary Ann MobleyActress Mary Ann Mobley attends the 6th annual 'What a Pair' concert at the Orpheum Theatre on June 8, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
- 15 Famous Mary’sMolly Shannon as 'Mary Katherine Gallagher'10/99 Molly Shannon And Will Ferrell Star In "Superstar."
