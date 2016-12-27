Notable Deaths 2016

Debbie Reynolds - (1932-2016)
LOS ANGELES (AP/CBSLA.com) — Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ and mother of Carrie Fisher, has died, according to her son, Todd Fisher.(credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Reynolds died Wednesday, December 28th just one day after the death of her daughter, “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher.
“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday. He said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.
Reynolds was reportedly hospitalized earlier Wednesday for a possible stroke.
Carrie Fisher - (1956-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Carrie Fisher, beloved by legions of fans for nearly 40 years since she first walked the corridors of a “Star Wars” spacecraft as Princess Leia Organa, has died, according to a family statement. She was 60.(credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
According to a statement released by family spokesman Simon Halls on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, Fisher passed away at Tuesday, December 27th at 8:55am.
Fisher is considered by many to be a member of Hollywood royalty — her parents are actress Debbie Reynolds and the late singer Eddie Fisher.
Catapulted to stardom when the original “Star Wars” was released in 1977, Fisher reprised the role as the leader of a galactic rebellion in three sequels, including last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
Besides her daughter, Fisher is survived by her brother, Todd Fisher, and her mother.
Ricky Harris - (1962-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Comedian and actor Ricky Harris, who had a recurring role in Chris Rock’s “Everybody Hates Chris” sitcom and voiced several characters that appeared in Hip Hop albums, died Monday. He was 54.(credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)
A cause was not immediately available but Harris’ manager, Cindy Ambers, said the comedian suffered a heart attack two years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Harris is survived by his mother, his ex-wife and two daughters.
George Michael - (1963-2016)
LONDON (CBS/AP) — George Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday. He was 53.( Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Michael died at his home in Goring, England. His publicist, Cindi Berger, said he had not been ill. No other details were released.
He enjoyed immense popularity early in his career as a teenybopper idol, delivering a series of hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Young Guns (Go For It)” and “Freedom.” As a solo artist, he developed into a more serious singer and songwriter, lauded by critics for his tremendous vocal range. He sold well over 100 million albums globally, earned numerous Grammy and American Music Awards, and recorded duets with legends like Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Luciano Pavarotti and Elton John.
Zsa Zsa Gabor - (1917-2016)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zsa Zsa Gabor, the jet-setting Hungarian actress and socialite who helped invent a new kind of fame out of multiple marriages, conspicuous wealth and jaded wisdom about the glamorous life, has died. She was 99.(credit: Baron/Getty Images)
The middle and most famous of the sisters Gabor died Sunday of a heart attack at her Bel-Air home, her husband, Prince Frederic von Anhalt, said.
Gabor had been hospitalized repeatedly since she broke her right hip in July 2010 after a fall at her home. She already had to use a wheelchair after being partly paralyzed in a 2002 car accident and suffering a stroke in 2005. Most of her right leg was amputated in January 2011 because of gangrene and the left leg was also threatened.
The great aunt of Paris Hilton and a spiritual matriarch to the Kardashians, Simpsons and other tabloid favorites, she was the original hall-of-mirrors celebrity, famous for being famous for being famous. Starting in the 1940s, Gabor rose from beauty queen to millionaire’s wife to minor television personality to minor film actress to major public character. With no special talent, no hit TV series such as her sister Eva’s “Green Acres,” Zsa Zsa nevertheless was a long-running hit just being Zsa Zsa — her accent drenched in diamonds, her name synonymous with frivolity and camp as she winked and carried on about men, dahling, and the droll burdens of the idle rich.
Craig Sager - (1951-2016)
(CBS / AP) – Longtime NBA sideline reporter Craig Sager has died at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer.(credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Turner President David Levy says in a statement Thursday that Sager had died, without saying when or where.
Famous for his flashy suits and probing questions, Sager worked basketball games for TNT for nearly a quarter-century.
Alan Thicke - (1947-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — A publicist says Alan Thicke, who played the likable father on the sitcom “Growing Pains,” has died at age 69.(credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images)
Carleen Donovan, who is a publicist for Thicke’s son, singer Robin Thicke, says the actor died from a heart attack on Tuesday, December 13th in Los Angeles. She had no further details.
Alan Thicke starred as Dr. Jason Seaver in the ABC series “Growing Pains,” which aired from 1985 until 1992. The Canadian-born actor had a prolific career, including cameos in recent years on the comedy “How I Met Your Mother” and the Netflix series “Fuller House.” He was also a frequent pitchman for ads on Sirius.
Bernard Fox - (1927-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Bernard Fox, the mustachioed actor known to TV viewers as Dr. Bombay on “Bewitched” and Col. Crittendon on “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. He was 89.(credit: CBS Television/Wikimedia Commons)
Harlan Boll, a spokesman for Fox’s family, said he died Wednesday, December 14th of heart failure at a Los Angeles-area hospital.
On “Hogan’s Heroes,” he played the incompetent Crittendon, a Royal Air Force group captain referred to as the colonel.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; daughter Amanda; daughter-in-law Lisa, and two grandchildren. Another daughter, Valerie, died in 2006, Boll said.
John Glenn - (1921-2016)
WASHINGTON (CBS SF/AP) – Former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn has died in Ohio. He was 95. Glenn became a national hero in 1962 when he became the first American to orbit the Earth.(credit: GEORGE SCHELTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Hank Wilson with the John Glenn School of Public Affairs says Glenn died Thursday afternoon at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.
Glenn was the third U.S. astronaut in space and the first of them to get into orbit. He circled the Earth three times. The Soviet Union had put a man into orbit a year earlier in 1961.
Glenn then spent 24 years as a Democrat from Ohio in the Senate and briefly made a run for president in 1984. He returned to space in 1998, at age 77, aboard space shuttle Discovery.
In 1943, Glenn married his childhood sweetheart, Anna Margaret Castor. They met when they were toddlers, and when she had mumps as a teenager he came to her house, cut a hole in her bedroom window screen, and passed her a radio to keep her company, a friend recounted.
They had two children, Carolyn and John David.
Greg Lake - (1947-2016)
LONDON (AP) — Musician Greg Lake co-founded both King Crimson and Emerson, Lake and Palmer — bands that helped define the sprawling, influential but often-maligned genre known as progressive rock.(credit: Getty Images)
Lake, who died of cancer at 69, was instrumental in bringing classical influences, epic length, mythic scope and 1970s excess into rock `n’ roll, winning millions of fans before punk swept in and spoiled the party.
Manager Stewart Young said in a statement that Lake died Wednesday after “a long and stubborn battle with cancer.”
Peter Vaughan - (1923-2016)
LONDON (CBS SF/AP) — Veteran British character actor Peter Vaughan, who played the enigmatic Maester Aemon in "Game of Thrones," has died aged 93.(credit: Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Getty Images)
Vaughan's agent Sally Long-Innes says he died Tuesday, surrounded by his family.
Vaughan's face — if not his name — was familiar to generations of television viewers in Britain and around the world. His best-known roles included criminal Harry Grout in 1970s prison sitcom "Porridge."
Born Peter Ohm in the central England county of Shropshire, Vaughan was married first to the late actress Billie Whitelaw, and then to Lillias Walker, who survives him.
Margaret Whitton - (1950-2016)
NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — Margaret Whitton, who starred as a former showgirl who became owner of the Cleveland Indians in the 1989 comedy "Major League," has died. She was 67.(credit: Paramount Pictures)
Whitton's producing partner, Steven Tabakin, says she died Sunday, December 4th in Palm Beach, Florida, after a battle with cancer.
Whitton was a regular on the New York stage as both an actor and director. In addition to playing the sultry Rachel Phelps in "Major League" and its 1994 sequel, she also starred in several television series.
Van Williams - (1934-2016)
SCOTTSDALE Ariz. (CBS SF) – Best known for his role as the superhero "The Green Hornet", actor Van Williams has died. Williams died on Tuesday, November 29th of kidney failure at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona where he lived with his wife Vicki of 57 years. Williams only one kidney since he was 25 years old, Vicki said. He was 82.(credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Williams' character was a spin-off to the action series "Batman" starring Adam West and Burt Ward. The Green Hornet's sidekick Kato was played by martial arts legend Bruce Lee. The show was short-lived and was cancelled after 26 episodes.
Don Calfa - (1939-2016)
PALM SPRINGS (CBS SF/AP) — Don Calfa, the film, stage and television actor whose credits included "The Return of the Living Dead," ''Weekend at Bernie's" and "Barney Miller," has died.(credit: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)
His publicist Michael Perez said Calfa died Thursday in Palm Springs of natural causes. Calfa died two days before his 77th birthday.
Keo Woolford - (1967-2016)
HONOLULU (CBS SF/AP) — “Hawaii Five-O” actor Keo Woolford has died three days after suffering a stroke. He was 49.(credit: CBS)
Publicist Tracy Larrua announced Woolford’s death on social media . She said he had a severe stroke on Friday and died Monday at a hospital in Hawaii.
Woolford played detective James Chang in CBS’s reboot of “Hawaii Five-O.” Co-star Daniel Dae Kim paid tribute to Woolford on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “As talented as you were, I will remember you most for your kindness. Thank you for sharing your light with us.”
Ron Glass - (1945-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Ron Glass, the handsome, prolific character actor best known for his role as the gregarious, sometimes sardonic detective Ron Harris in the long-running cop comedy “Barney Miller,” died at age 71. Glass died Friday, November 25th of respiratory failure, his agent, Jeffrey Leavett, told The Associated Press on Saturday.(credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
“Ron was a private, gentle and caring man,” said Leavett, a longtime friend of the actor. “He was an absolute delight to watch on screen. Words cannot adequately express my sorrow.”
Although best known for “Barney Miller,” Glass appeared in dozens of other shows in a television and film career dating to the early 1970s.
Fidel Castro - (1926-2016)
HAVANA (AP) -- Fidel Castro, who led his bearded rebels to victorious revolution in 1959, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 U.S. presidents during his half-century of rule in Cuba, has died at age 90.(credit: ADALBERTO ROQUE/AFP/Getty Images)
With a shaking voice, President Raul Castro said on state television that his older brother died at 10:29 p.m. Friday. He ended the announcement by shouting the revolutionary slogan: "Toward victory, always!"
Castro's reign over the island nation 90 miles from Florida was marked by the U.S.-backed Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 and the Cuban Missile Crisis a year later that brought the world to the brink of nuclear war. Castro, who outlasted a crippling U.S. trade embargo as well as dozens, possibly hundreds, of assassination plots, died 10 years after a life-threatening illness led him to turn over power to his brother.
Florence Henderson - (1934-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Florence Henderson, the wholesome actress who went from Broadway star to television icon when she became Carol Brady, the ever-cheerful mom residing over “The Brady Bunch,” has died. She died surrounded by family and friends. She was 82.(credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Gwen Ifill - (1955-2016)
NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — Gwen Ifill, co-anchor of PBS’ “NewsHour” with Judy Woodruff and a veteran journalist who moderated two vice presidential debates, died Monday of cancer, the network said. She was 61.(credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
A former reporter for The New York Times and The Washington Post, Ifill switched to television in the 1990s and covered politics and Congress for NBC News. She moved to PBS in 1999 as host of “Washington Week” and also worked for the nightly “NewsHour” program. She and Woodruff were named co-anchors in 2013.
Leon Russell - (1942-2016)
NASHVILLE (AP) — Leon Russell, who performed, sang and produced some of rock ‘n’ roll’s top records, has died. He was 74.(credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
An email from Leon Russell Records to The Associated Press says Russell died Sunday in Nashville. The email cites Russell’s wife as the source of the information. Russell had heart bypass surgery in July and was recovering from that at the time of his death. He had been planning on resuming touring in January, the email said.
Besides his music, Russell was known for his striking appearance: wispy white hair halfway down his back and that covered much of his face.
Robert Vaughn - (1932-2016)
NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Robert Vaughn, the debonair, Oscar-nominated actor whose many film roles were eclipsed by his hugely popular turn in television’s “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.,” has died. He was 83.(credit: Las Vegas News Bureau Archives via Getty Images)
Vaughn died Friday morning, November 11th after a brief battle with acute leukemia, said his manager, Matthew Sullivan.
“The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” was an immediate hit, particularly with young people, when it debuted on NBC in 1964. It was part of an avalanche of secret agent shows (“I Spy,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Secret Agent”), spoofs (“Get Smart”), books (“The Spy Who Came in From the Cold”) and even songs (“Secret Agent Man”) inspired by the James Bond films
Vaughn is survived by his wife, Linda Staab Vaughn, their son Cassidy and daughter Caitlin.
Leonard Cohen - (1934-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Leonard Cohen, the baritone-voiced Canadian singer-songwriter who seamlessly blended spirituality and sexuality in hits like “Hallelujah,” ”Suzanne” and “Bird on a Wire,” has died at age 82.(credit: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Cohen’s label confirmed a statement on his Facebook page Thursday that he has passed away, and a memorial will take place in Los Angeles at a later date. No further details on his death were given.
Cohen, also renowned as a poet, novelist and aspiring Zen monk, blended folk music with a darker, sexual edge that won him fans around the world and among fellow musicians like Bob Dylan and R.E.M.
He remained wildly popular into his 80s, when his deep voice plunged to gravelly depths. He toured as recently as earlier this year and released a new album just last month.
Cohen never married but he had two children, Adam and Lorca, with artist Suzanne Elrod.
In later years, he was linked romantically with actress Rebecca De Mornay and with jazz singer Anjani Thomas, who performed on several of his albums.
Janet Reno - (1938-2016)
MIAMI (CBS SF/AP) — Shy and admittedly awkward, Janet Reno became a blunt prosecutor and the first woman to serve as U.S. attorney general and was also the epicenter of a relentless series of political storms, from the deadly raid on the Branch Davidian compound at Waco, Texas, to the seizure of 5-year-old Cuban immigrant Elian Gonzalez.(credit: Michael Smith/Newsmakers/Getty Images)
Reno, 78, died early Monday of complications from Parkinson's disease, her goddaughter Gabrielle D'Alemberte told The Associated Press. D'Alemberte said Reno spent her final days at home in Miami surrounded by family and friends.
Reno, a former Miami prosecutor who famously told reporters "I don't do spin," served nearly eight years as attorney general under President Bill Clinton, the longest stint in a century.
Bobby Vee - (1943-2016)
(RADIO.COM) – Bobby Vee died on Monday, October 24th at the age of 73 from advanced Alzheimer’s disease. Vee was diagnosed with the disease in 2011, the year he performed his final show, and spent the last 13 months in hospice care. His son, Jeff Velline, confirms. Vee passed peacefully and surrounded by family, but it was “the end of a long hard road.” Velline added that Vee was “a person who brought joy all over the world. That was his job.”(credit: Keystone/Getty Images)
Bobby Vee got his start as a 15-year-old stand-in for Buddy Holly in Moorhead, Minnesota on February 3rd, 1959, the “day the music died.”
Vee had 38 songs make their mark on the Hot 100 charts — 10 in the top 20 — including “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Run to Him,” “The Night Has a Thousand Eyes,” and “Come Back When You Grow Up.” Vee also gave a young Bob Dylan, known by his stage name Elston Gunn, his start with a brief stint in his touring band. Dylan spoke fondly of Vee, notably during a concert in 2013 with Vee in attendance.
Tom Hayden - (1939-2016)
SANTA MONICA (CBS / AP) — Famed `60s anti-war activist Tom Hayden, whose name became forever linked with the celebrated Chicago 7 trial, Vietnam War protests and his ex-wife actress Jane Fonda, has died. He was 76.(credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
He died on Sunday, October 23rd after a long illness, said his wife, Barbara Williams, noting that he suffered a stroke in 2015.
Kevin Meaney - (1956-2016)
FORESTBURGH, New York (CBS SF/AP) – Kevin Meaney, a comic's comic who worked the standup circuit, was a staple on late-night TV and starred in the short-lived 1990s CBS series "Uncle Buck," has died at age 60, his agent said Saturday.(credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
Meaney was found dead Friday, October 21st at his home in Forestburgh, in upstate New York, said the agent, Tom Ingegno. The cause of death was not immediately known.
Meaney's career spanned 30 years. The father and native New Yorker had a small role as an executive in the 1988 film comedy "Big," starring Tom Hanks, and helmed the CBS version of "Uncle Buck," which ran just one season, from 1990 to 1991.
Tommy Ford - (1964-2016)
ATLANTA (CBS SF/AP) — Thomas Ford, the actor who played Martin Lawrence's best friend Tommy Strawn on the hit '90s sitcom "Martin," has died in Atlanta. He was 52.(credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Family spokeswoman Joy Pervis says Ford died Wednesday. The actor played the level-headed pal of Lawrence on "Martin" for the show's entire five-year run. One running joke was his not having a job, prompting the catch phrase: "You don't got no job, Tommy!"
Shimon Peres - (1923-2016)
(CBS NEWS) - Shimon Peres, a former Israeli president and prime minister, whose life story mirrored that of the Jewish state and who was celebrated around the world as a Nobel prize-winning visionary who pushed his country toward peace, died early Wednesday, September 28th. He was 93.(credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)
The Consul General of Israel in New York Ambassador Dani Dayan issued a statement calling Peres a “giant of the generation.” “All through his life, as a civil servant, a minister and as the Prime Minister, Peres fought tirelessly for the peace, the prosperity and the protection of the Jewish State - we owe him more than we can say. Unto his last day, Shimon never stopped dreaming of a better future for Israel, for the Middle East and for the world. This dream of a better future is his will and testament to us all,” the statement read.
Agnes Nixon - (1927 -2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) – Agnes Nixon, the creative force behind the popular TV soap operas "One Life to Live" and "All My Children," has died.(credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
ABC said that her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Sarah Nixon, confirmed her death. She died Wednesday, September 28th in Haverford, Pennsylvania, at age 93, according to the McConaghy Funeral Home.
Gary Glasberg - (1966-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) – The executive producer of TV's "NCIS" and creator of "NCIS: New Orleans" has died. CBS says in a statement that Gary Glasberg died in his sleep Wednesday, September 28th. He was 50.(credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Glasberg joined "NCIS" as a producer and writer in 2009 and became its showrunner in 2011. He launched the New Orleans version of the show in 2014.
He is survived by his wife, Mimi Schmir, and their two sons, Dash and Eli. Glasberg is also survived by his father and sister.
Kashif Saleem - (1959-2016)
LOS ANGELES (94.7 The WAVE/CBS SF) – Another one has been taken way too early. R&B artist Kashif Saleem has passed away at the age of 56.(credit: Randy Schwartz/94.7 The WAVE)
Known just as Kashif, the GRAMMY nominated singer, songwriter and producer was reportedly found dead at his Los Angeles home, where he lived alone, on Monday, by friends. The L.A. County coroner’s office says he was dead since Sunday and it “natural causes” appears to be the cause of death.
Best known for working with a long list of artists such as Whitney Houston, Stephanie Mills, Al Jarreau, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Dionne Warwick, and Exposé, Kashif was nominated for a GRAMMY for two of his solo albums under Arista Records.
José Fernández - (1992 -2016)
MIAMI BEACH, FL (CBS MIAMI) – An early Sunday morning (Sept. 25th) boating accident has killed three people on Government Cut off the coast of Miami Beach. One of the deceased was Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández. Two of the victims were found under the boat while the third was found in the shallow water. According to the WFC’s Lorenzo Veloz, none of the three were wearing a life jacket.(credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
In four years with the Marlins, Fernández had a 38-17 record with a 2.58 ERA and 589 strikeouts in 471.1 career innings pitched. The two-time All-Star was the National League’s Rookie of the Year in 2013.
A native of Santa Clara, Cuba, Fernández became a United States citizen last year.
Five days earlier, Fernández took to Instagram to announce that his girlfriend was expecting the couples first child. He was 24 yrs old.
Arnold Palmer - (1929-2016)
PITTSBURGH, PA (CBS SF/AP) – Arnold Palmer brought a country club sport to the masses with a hard-charging style, charisma and a commoner's touch. At ease with both presidents and the golfing public, and on a first-name basis with both, "The King" died Sunday, September 25th in Pittsburgh. He was 87.(credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Alastair Johnston, CEO of Arnold Palmer Enterprises, confirmed that Palmer died Sunday afternoon of complications from heart problems. Johnston said Palmer was admitted to the UPMC Hospital on Thursday for some cardiovascular work and weakened over the last few days.
Palmer ranked among the most important figures in golf history, and it went well beyond his seven major championships and 62 PGA Tour wins. His good looks, devilish grin and go-for-broke manner made the elite sport appealing to one and all. And it helped that he arrived about the same time as television moved into most households, a perfect fit that sent golf to unprecedented popularity.
Palmer was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997, which was caught early. He returned to golf a few months later, winking at fans as he waded through the gallery, always a smile and a signature for them.
Stanley “Buckwheat” Dural Jr. - (1947-2016)
NEW ORLEANS (CBS SF/AP) – Musician Stanley “Buckwheat” Dural Jr., who rose from a cotton-picking family in southwest Louisiana to introduce zydeco music to the world through his namesake band Buckwheat Zydeco, died at the age of 68.(credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
His longtime manager Ted Fox says Dural died Saturday, September 24th. He had suffered from lung cancer.
“Buckwheat Zydeco embodied a genre and represented a community with his signature playing style that brought distinctly creole zydeco music to fans across the globe,” said Neil Portnow, who heads The Recording Academy. “The world lost a music heavyweight today.”
Zydeco music was well known across southwest Louisiana where people would often drive for miles to small dancehalls where zydeco bands featuring an accordion and a washboard would rock the crowds for hours.
Dural is survived by his wife, Bernite Dural, and his five children.
Bill Nunn - (1952-2016)
NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Bill Nunn, a veteran character actor whose credits ranged from the “Spider-Man” movie franchise to such Spike Lee films as “Do the Right Thing” and “He Got Game,” died at the age of 63.(credit: Robert Mora/Getty Images)
His wife, Donna, said Nunn died Saturday, September 24th at his home in Pittsburgh. Nunn had been battling cancer.
A longtime Pittsburgh resident and graduate of Morehouse College, Lee’s alma mater, Nunn broke through in movies in the late 1980s, first in Lee’s “School Daze,” then in the Oscar-nominated “Do the Right Thing,” as the ill-fated Radio Raheem, who dies when choked by police during a street brawl in Brooklyn.
Curtis Hanson - (1945-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Curtis Hanson, who won a screenwriting Oscar for "L.A. Confidential" and directed the psychological thriller "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle" and Eminem's tale of Detroit hip-hop "8 Mile," died at the age of 71.(credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Paramedics declared Hanson dead at his Hollywood Hills home late Tuesday afternoon, September 20th, Los Angeles police spokesman Tony Im said. Hanson died of natural causes, Im said, but he did not have further details.
Hanson most recently directed the 2011 HBO movie on the financial crisis "Too Big To Fail" and the 2012 Gerard Butler surfing movie "Chasing Mavericks," which was filmed in the Bay Area.
Charmian Carr - (1942-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) – Charmian Carr, the actress best known for portraying the eldest von Trapp daughter in Rogers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” passed away at the age of 73. Carr’s spokesman Harlan Boll says she died Saturday, September 18th of complications from a rare form of dementia in Los Angeles.(credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
W.P. Kinsella - (1935-2016)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (CBS SF/AP) — Canadian novelist W.P. Kinsella, who blended magical realism and baseball in the book that became the smash hit film "Field of Dreams," has died. He was 81.(credit: Reg Innell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
His literary agent Carolyn Swayze said in a statement that Kinsella's death on Friday, September 16th in Hope, British Columbia was doctor-assisted. Details about his health were not disclosed. Assisted deaths became legal in Canada in June.
Alexis Arquette - (1969-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — Alexis Arquette, the transgender character actress and sibling of actors David, Rosanna, Richmond and Patricia Arquette, died early Sunday morning, September 11th in Los Angeles. She was 47 and surrounded by family who serenaded her with David Bowie’s “Starman,” her siblings said in a statement Sunday.(credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
A versatile performer, Arquette’s big break came in the 1989 adaptation of “Last Exit to Brooklyn” where she played the trans sex worker Georgette. She was just visiting New York with her sister Patricia Arquette who was up for a role in the film, but pregnant at the time.
She also had bit roles in films like “Pulp Fiction,” ”Bride of Chucky” and as a Boy George impersonator first in the Adam Sandler comedy “The Wedding Singer” and again in “Blended.”
Arquette also appeared on season 6 of the VH1 reality series “The Surreal Life,” and she was credited for bringing increased awareness and visibility to the transgender community.
She chronicled her transition and the process of her sex reassignment surgery in the 2007 documentary “Alexis Arquette: She’s My Brother.”
The Arquette family has requested privacy at this time, and that donations be made to organizations that support the LGBTQ community in honor of Alexis Arquette in lieu of flowers or gifts.
Jon Polito - (1950-2016)
DUARTE, CA (CBS SF/AP) – Jon Polito, the prolific and raspy-voiced character actor whose more than 200 credits ranged from “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Modern Family” to the Coen Brother films “Barton Fink” and “The Big Lebowski,” has died.(credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images)
Polito died Thursday, September 1st at City of Hope Hospital in Duarte, California, according to his manager, Maryellen Mulcahy. Polito was 65 and was being treated for multiple myeloma, Mulcahy said on Friday. He is survived by his partner, Darryl Armbruster.
Gene Wilder - (1933-2016)
STANFORD, CT (CBS SF/AP) –Gene Wilder, the star of such comedy classics as "Young Frankenstein" and "Blazing Saddles," has died. He was 83.(credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images)
Wilder's nephew said Monday that the actor and writer died late Sunday in Stamford, Connecticut from complications from Alzheimer's disease.
Juan Gabriel - (1950-2016)
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Juan Gabriel, a superstar Mexican songwriter and singer who was an icon in the Latin music world, died Sunday at his home in California at age 66, his publicist said.(credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Juan Gabriel was Mexico’s leading singer-songwriter and top-selling artist. His ballads about love and heartbreak and bouncy mariachi tunes became hymns throughout Latin America and Spain and with Spanish speakers in the United States.
A flamboyant performer, Juan Gabriel, whose real name was Alberto Aguilera Valadez, liked to wear jackets covered in sequins or dress in shiny silk outfits in hot pink, turquoise blue or canary yellow, and he was known for tossing his head before dancing or jumping around the stage.
Juan Gabriel rarely gave interviews. When he did, he avoided talking about his private life.
Steven Hill - (1922-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Former “Law & Order” star Steven Hill has died. He was 94.(credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Rachel Hill, his wife, said he died Tuesday morning at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. The cause of death was not immediately available, but she said he had several ailments.
Steven Hill was a versatile character actor in theater, films and TV who achieved his greatest success late in life as grumpy District Attorney Adam Schiff on TV’s long-running “Law & Order.”
Toots Thielemans - (1922-2016)
BRUSSELS (CBS/AP) — Legendary harmonica player Toots Thielemans, whose illustrious career included playing with jazz greats like Miles Davis and whose solos have figured on numerous film scores, has died. He was 94.(credit: BENOIT DOPPAGNE/AFP/Getty Images)
Thielemans died in his sleep in a Belgian hospital on Monday, his manager said. He was hospitalized last month after a fall, but had been in good spirits after an operation on his shoulder.
His harmonica solos figure on many film scores, including “Midnight Cowboy,” “The Getaway” and “Sugarland Express,” and also on the theme music to the children’s TV series “Sesame Street.” Thielemans, who also played guitar, was honored by Belgium’s royal family in 2001, when King Albert II gave him the title of baron.
Thielemans hung up his harmonica in 2014 as health problems linked to his age made it more difficult for him to take to the stage.
Lou Pearlman - (1954-2016)
MIAMI (CBS SF/AP) — Lou Pearlman, credited for starting the boy-band craze and launching the careers of the Backstreet Boys and ''NSYNC, has died in prison while serving a 25-year sentence for a massive Ponzi scheme.(credit: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
according to a federal inmate database, the 62-year-old Pearlman died Friday, August 19th. The cause of death was not immediately known.
Jack Riley - (1935-2016)
LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS SF/AP) – Jack Riley, who played a counseling client on "The Bob Newhart Show" and also voiced a character on Nickelodeon's animated "Rugrats," died Friday, August 19th. The 80-year-old actor died in Los Angeles, according to his representative Paul Doherty.(credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
Besides portraying grumpy, self-absorbed Mr. Carlin on the 1970s "Newhart" sitcom and providing the voice for absent-minded dad Stu Pickles on "Rugrats" and its spinoff, "All Grown Up!," Riley appeared in the Mel Brooks films "History of the World: Part I," ''High Anxiety" and "Spaceballs."
Bobby Hutcherson - (1941-2016)
MONTARA, CA (CBS SF/AP) – Bobby Hutcherson, the bricklayer's son who became one of the greatest, most inventive jazz vibraphonists to pick up a pair of mallets, has died. He was 75.(credit: Nadworks at English/Wikimedia Commons)
Longtime family friend Marshall Lamm says Hutcherson died Monday, August 15th of complications related to emphysema at his Montara home.
Best known for his post-bop recordings for Blue Note Records in the 1960s and '70s, Hutcherson played with a litany of jazz greats as both bandleader and sideman during a career spanning more than 50 years. Among them were Herbie Hancock, Sonny Rollins and Dexter Gordon, the latter a childhood friend.
John McLaughlin - (1927-2016)
(CBS SF/AP) – John McLaughlin, the conservative political commentator and host of the namesake long-running television show that pioneered hollering-heads discussions of Washington politics, has died. He was 89.(credit: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
McLaughlin died Tuesday morning, according to an announcement on the Facebook page of “The McLaughlin Group” series. No cause of death was mentioned, but an ailing McLaughlin had missed the taping for this past weekend’s show for the first time in the series’ 34 years.
Since its debut in April 1982, “The McLaughlin Group” upended the soft-spoken and non-confrontational style of shows such as “Firing Line,” ”Washington Week in Review” and “Agronsky & Co.” with a raucous format that largely dispensed with politicians. It instead featured journalists quizzing, talking over and sometimes insulting each other. In recent years, the show billed itself as “The American Original” — a nod to shows that copied the format.
“My feeling is talk shows have not kept pace with the breakthroughs and changes in format in television generally,” McLaughlin told The Associated Press in 1986. “I began the group as a talk show of the ’90s.”
Fyvush Finkel - (1922-2016)
(CBS SF/AP) – Actor Fyvush Finkel, the plastic-faced Emmy Award-winning character actor whose career in stage and screen started in Yiddish theater and led to memorable roles in "Fiddler on the Roof" on Broadway and on TV in "Boston Public" and "Picket Fences" has died, his son said Monday. He was 93.(credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Finkel, who was known for his mischievous smile and an ability to prop his ears at an angle for optimum comic effect, died early Sunday in Manhattan, said his son, Ian. He said his father had suffered heart problems for months.
He was a comedian, a singer, a stage actor, a film actor and a noted TV performer, from "Fantasy Island" to "Blue Bloods." He celebrated his 80th birthday on the set of "Boston Public," playing history teacher Harvey Lipschultz.
Finkel won a supporting actor Emmy in 1994 for playing Douglas Wambaugh on "Picket Fences" — he was also nominated the year before — and earned a Golden Globe nomination for the role in 1995. He also earned three Screen Actor Guild Awards, one for "Nixon" and two for "Picket Fences."
John Saunders - (1955-2016)
NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) – John Saunders, the versatile sportscaster who has hosted ESPN's "The Sports Reporters" for the last 15 years, has died, the network announced Wednesday. He was 61.(credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)
Saunders joined ESPN in 1986. He did play-by-play on various sports, led NHL Stanley Cup Final and World Series coverage on ESPN and ABC, and hosted studio shows for baseball, college football and college basketball.
A cause of death was not announced.
Ricci Martin - (1953-2016)
NEW YORK, NY (CBS SF/AP) — Ricci Martin, the musician son of entertainment legend Dean Martin, has died. He was 62.(credit: Sebastian Artz/Getty Images)
Huddleston's wife, Sarah C. Koeppe, says he died Tuesday, August 2nd of advanced heart and kidney disease in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The youngest son of Dean Martin, Ricci Martin became an entertainer, himself. In the 1990s, he joined the band Dino, taking the place of his late brother Dean Paul Martin. Martin later performed a touring tribute show to his father, singing his hits and telling stories.
Martin died Wednesday at his home in Utah, his family announced Saturday. A cause of death has not been determined.
David Huddleston - (1934-2016)
SANTA FE, NM (CBS SF/AP) – David Huddleston, the character actor best known for portraying titular roles in “The Big Lebowski” and “Santa Claus: The Movie,” has died. He was 85.(credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)
Huddleston’s wife, Sarah C. Koeppe, says he died Tuesday, August 2nd of advanced heart and kidney disease in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Huddleston famously portrayed the blustery millionaire whose identity Jeff Bridges’ character is mistaken for in the 1998 cult comedy “The Big Lebowski.” He also personified a jolly St. Nick alongside Dudley Moore in “Santa Claus: The Movie” and hilariously played the mayor in “Blazing Saddles.”
Gloria DeHaven - (1925-2016)
LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS SF/AP) – Gloria DeHaven, the daughter of vaudeville stars who carved out her own successful career as the bright-eyed, vivacious star of Hollywood musicals and comedies of the 1940s and '50s, died Saturday, July 30th in Las Vegas. She was 91.(credit: J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images)
As an MGM contract player, the attractive DeHaven also posed for her share of bathing suit pictures, which made her a pinup favorite of GIs during World War II.
DeHaven starred on Broadway with Ricardo Montalban in "Seventh Heaven" in 1955 and toured in "The Sound of Music," ''The Unsinkable Molly Brown," ''Hello Dolly" and "Cactus Flower."
After a decades-long absence, DeHaven returned to films in 1997 with "Out at Sea," playing a mature woman who has a shipboard romance with Jack Lemmon.
"I thought I would be very nervous," she said at the time. "It was like I'd never been away. Like going home."
DeHaven was married and divorced four times, including twice to Florida auto dealer Richard Fincher.
She had two children, Kathy and Thomas, with her first husband, actor John Payne, and two with Fincher, Harry and Faith. Harry Fincher did some acting under the name Richard DeHaven
Dennis Green - (1949-2016)
(CBS SF) — Former NFL coach Dennis Green, who coached the Stanford Cardinal football program in the late 1980s, died Friday at the age of 67. According to CBSSports.com, Green passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest.(credit: Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary/Getty Images)
Green’s first stint the Bay Area was running backs coach at Stanford from 1977 to 1978 and a special teams coach with the San Francisco 49ers in 1979. After coaching the football program at Northwestern University in the early 1980s, Green returned to the Bay Area as a wide receivers coach for the 49ers in 1986.
Green became the head football coach at Stanford in 1989. In three seasons, Green had a record of 16-18 with the Cardinal.
Garry Marshall - (1934-2016)
BURBANK, CA (CBS SF/AP) — Writer-director Garry Marshall, whose deft touch with comedy and romance led to a string of TV hits that included "Happy Days" and "Laverne & Shirley" and the box-office successes "Pretty Woman" and "Runaway Bride," died at the age of 81.(credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Marshall died Tuesday, July 19th in at a hospital in Burbank, California of complications from pneumonia after having a stroke, his publicist Michelle Bega said in a statement.
Marshall and his wife, Barbara, had three children, Lori, Kathleen and Scott.
Alan Vega - (1938-2016)
(CBS SF/AP) — Punk pioneer Alan Vega died at age 78. Vega died in his sleep Saturday night, July 16th.(credit: FRANK PERRY/AFP/Getty Images)
Vega and Martin Rev teamed in the early 1970s to form the duo, Suicide. The band never achieved mass popularity, but is widely regarded as a forerunner of punk and electronic music.
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea, calls Vega "a great innovator."
John McMartin - (1929-2016)`
NEW YORK, NY (CBS SF/AP) — John McMartin, the versatile, gentlemanly Tony Award-nominated actor who starred on Broadway in such shows as "Follies" and "Sweet Charity," died at the age of 86, according to his manager.(credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)
McMartin's manager, Tony Cloer, said Thursday the actor died of cancer in New York on Wednesday, July 6th surrounded by his family and his longtime companion, Charlotte Moore.
McMartin also had many TV and film roles. He played a newspaper editor in the classic film "All the President's Men" and had guest parts on such shows as "Murder, She Wrote," ''Oz," ''Touched by an Angel" and, most recently, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."
Noel Neill - (1920-2016)
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The actress who was the first to play Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane, on screen died at the age of 95.(credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Neill’s biographer Larry Ward said she died Sunday, July 3rd at her home in Tucson, Arizona, following a long illness.
Buddy Ryan - (1934-2016)
(CBS SF/AP) — Buddy Ryan took a back seat to no one. Neither did his fierce defenses that won two Super Bowls. The pugnacious coach and defensive mastermind whose twin sons have been successful NFL coaches, died Tuesday, June 28th. He was 85.(credit: Tim Defrisco/ALLSPORT/Getty Images)
His death was confirmed by the Buffalo Bills, where Rex Ryan is the head coach and Rob Ryan an assistant. James Solano, Buddy Ryan's agent, said he died in Kentucky but did not give a cause. Ryan lived on a ranch in Shelbyville.
"He was many things to many people —outstanding coach, mentor, fierce competitor, father figure, faithful friend and the list goes on," Rex Ryan said in a statement. "But to me and my brothers Rob and Jim, he was so much more. He was everything you want in a dad —tough when he had to be, compassionate when you didn't necessarily expect it, and a loving teacher and confidant who cherished his family. He truly was our hero."
Pat Summitt - (1952-2016)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pat Summitt, the winningest coach in Division I college basketball history who lifted the women's game to national prominence during her 38-year career at Tennessee, died Tuesday, June 28th. She was 64.(credit: Doug Benc/Getty Images)
With an icy glare on the sidelines, Summitt led the Lady Vols to eight national championships and prominence on a campus steeped in the traditions of the football-rich south until she retired in 2012.
Her son, Tyler Summitt, issued a statement Tuesday morning saying his mother died peacefully at Sherrill Hill Senior Living in Knoxville surrounded by those who loved her most.
Bernie Worrell - (1944-2016)
EVERSON, WA (CBS SF/AP) – Bernie Worrell, the ingenious "Wizard of Woo" whose amazing array of keyboard sounds and textures helped define the Parliament-Funkadelic musical empire and influenced performers of funk, rock, hip-hop and other genres, died at the age of 72.(credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Worrell, who announced in early 2016 that he had stage-four lung cancer, died Friday at age 72. He died at his home in Everson, Washington, according to his wife, Judie Worrell.
With a core group featuring Worrell, guitarist Eddie Hazel and bassist Bootsy Collins, P-Funk maintained an exhausting and dazzling pace of recordings, from the hit singles "Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof off the Sucker)" and "Flash Light" to such albums as "One Nation Under a Groove" and "Funkentelechy Vs. the Placebo Syndrome." And the studio music was just a starting point for the live shows, costumed spectaculars of wide-brimmed hats, war paint, dashikis, military gear or perhaps a white sheet with only a fig leaf underneath.
Anton Yelchin - (1989-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — Anton Yelchin, a charismatic and rising actor best known for playing Chekov in the new “Star Trek” films, died at the age of 27. He was killed in a traffic collision early Sunday, June 19th, his publicist, Jennifer Allen confirmed.(credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Yelchin started small with roles in indie films and various television shows, before breaking out in films like the crime thriller “Alpha Dog” and the teenage comedy “Charlie Bartlett.” His biggest role to date has been in the rebooted “Star Trek” films
Ron Lester - (1970-2016)
DALLAS, TX (CBS SF/AP) – Actor Ron Lester, who was perhaps best known playing the loud, oversized lineman Billy Bob in the 1999 film "Varsity Blues," died of organ failure. He was 45.(credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
His agent, Dave Bradley, confirmed that Lester had been hospitalized since February due to liver and kidney complications. He says Lester was removed from a ventilator and died Friday, June 17th. In 2015, the Georgia native announced that he was being treated for liver and kidney ailments.
Ann Morgan Guilbert - (1928-2016)
NEW YORK, NY (CBS NEWS/AP) - Ann Morgan Guilbert, beloved as the next-door neighbor on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and seen recently on CBS' comedy "Life in Pieces," died. Guilbert died of cancer in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 14th her daughter Nora Eckstein said. She was 87.(credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)
Recent TV appearances included a starring role on the hospital comedy "Getting On" and a guest shot on "Grey's Anatomy." She was a regular as feisty Grandma Yetta on the 1990s sitcom "The Nanny," and in the early 1960s, played Millie Helper, Laura Petrie's gabby pal, on the acclaimed "Van Dyke" series. One of its fans was writer-producer Carl Reiner, who remembered Guilbert when he was assembling his cast for "The Dick Van Dyke Show."
A native of Minneapolis, Guilbert graduated from Stanford University's Department of Speech and Drama, where she met the late producer-actor George Eckstein. They married and had two daughters, actress Hallie Todd ("Lizzie McGuire") and Eckstein, a writer, actress and acting teacher.
After her 1966 divorce, she married actor Guy Raymond, who died in 1997. Guilbert is survived by her two daughters.
Janet Waldo - (1948-2016)
ENCINO, CA (AP) — Janet Waldo, who provided the voice for Judy Jetson and many other cartoon characters, has died. The veteran film, TV and radio actress died Sunday, June 12th at age 96 at her home in Encino, California.(credit: Creative Commons)
A native of Yakima, Washington, Waldo was featured in the futuristic series “The Jetsons,” which initially aired in the 1960s. Her other credits included Josie in “Josie and the Pussycats” and Fred Flintstone’s mother-in-law in “The Flintstones.”
Christina Grimmie - (1994-2016)
ORLANDO (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey native and former finalist on "The Voice" died after she was shot in Orlando, Florida. Singer Christina Grimmie, 22, was signing autographs after performing a concert at the Plaza when police say a gunman walked up to her and shot her.(credit: Angela Weiss/Getty Images)
Orlando Police identified the shooter as 27-year-old Kevin James Loibl on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say Grimmie’s brother tackled the shooter, who later shot himself.
Grimmie, a Burlington County native, finished as a top the finalist on season six of “The Voice.”
Police said the suspect didn’t appear to know Christina Grimmie personally and may have been a deranged fan who targeted her.
Kimbo Slice - (1974-2016)
(AP) – Kimbo Slice, the bearded street fighter who parlayed his internet popularity into a mixed martial arts career and worldwide fame, died Monday, June 6th. He was 42.(credit: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)
Slice, whose real name was Kevin Ferguson, was taken to a hospital in Margate, Florida, near his home Monday, Coral Springs Police Sgt. Carla Kmiotek said.
Slice’s death was confirmed by Mike Imber, his longtime manager.
Muhammad Ali - (1942-2016)
PHOENIX, AZ (CBS/AP) — He was fast of fist and foot — lip, too — a heavyweight champion who promised to shock the world and did. He floated. He stung. Mostly he thrilled, even after the punches had taken their toll and his voice barely rose above a whisper.(credit: R. McPhedran/Getty Images)
He was The Greatest.
Muhammad Ali died Friday, June 3rd at age 74, according to a statement from the family. He was hospitalized in the Phoenix area with respiratory problems earlier this week, and his children had flown in from around the country.
Alan Young - (1919-2016)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor-comedian Alan Young, who played the amiable straight man to a talking horse in the 1960s sitcom "Mister Ed," has died, a spokeswoman for the Motion Picture and Television Home said Friday. He was 96.(credit: Newsmakers/Getty Images)
Morley Safer - (1931-2016)
(CBS NEWS) — Morley Safer, the CBS Newsman who changed war reporting forever when he showed GIs burning the huts of Vietnamese villagers and went on to become the iconic 60 MINUTES correspondent whose stylish stories on America’s most-watched news program made him one of television’s most enduring stars, died Thursday, May 19th in his Manhattan home. He also had a home in Chester, Conn.(credit: Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Safer was in declining health when he announced his retirement. He was 84.
Guy Clark - (1941-2016)
NASHVILLE, TENN (CBS SF/AP) — Texas singer-songwriter Guy Clark, who helped mentor a generation of songwriters and wrote hits like “L.A. Freeway” and “Desperados Waiting for a Train,” has died. He was 74. Clark died Tuesday at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, according to his manager, Keith Case. He’d been in poor health, although Case didn’t give an official cause of death.(credit: Ed Rode/Getty Images)
A native of Monahans, Texas, Clark belonged to a group of highly influential Texas songwriters that included Townes Van Zandt and Mickey Newbury. Together with his painter-songwriter wife, Susanna, Clark’s home in Nashville became a gathering place for artists like Rodney Crowell and Steve Earle. He wrote songs for Johnny Cash, Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Jeff Walker, Bobby Bare, Vince Gill and John Conlee.
He is survived by his son Travis and daughter-in-law Krista McMurtry Clark; grandchildren Dylan and Ellie Clark; sisters Caroline Clark Dugan and Jan Clark.
Afeni Shakur-Davis - (1947-2016)
SAUSALITO (CBS SF) – Renowned music artist Tupac Shakur’s mother has passed away in Marin County late Monday night, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s office.(credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
The sheriff’s office reported Afeni Shakur Davis, 69, had passed via their Twitter account at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
As she bounced from New York City to Baltimore to California, falling deeper into drugs and the Black Panther movement, she enrolled young Tupac in several arts schools and programs, where he honed the natural musical and acting gifts that would make him "2-Pac," a hip-hop icon.
Tupac Shakur died in 1996 at age 25, the victim of a drive-by shooting. The killing remains unsolved.
Much of her life was consumed with keeping Tupac Shakur’s legacy alive, including opening the now defunct Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts in Georgia. The project was focused on helping at-risk youth.
Papa Wemba - (1949-2016)
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Papa Wemba, a musician known around the world as the king of Congolese rumba, has died following a collapse on stage during a concert, officials said. He was 66.(credit: PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images)
Culture Minister Baudouin Banza Mukalay confirmed the musician’s death Sunday, April 24th, calling it a “great loss for the country and all of Africa.”
Footage from the concert in Ivory Coast shows his fellow performers rushing to his side as he collapsed in front of thousands of fans. He was taken to a nearby clinic, but couldn’t be resuscitated. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.
“It is a great loss for Congo and for all of Africa,” Congo’s cultural minister said. “He was a self-made man, a role model for Congolese youth.”
Billy Paul - (1934-2016)
NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Paul, a jazz and soul singer best known for the No. 1 hit ballad and “Philadelphia Soul” classic “Me and Mrs. Jones,” died Sunday, April 24th.(credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
Paul, whose career spanned for more than 60 years, died at his home in Blackwood, New Jersey, his co-manager, Beverly Gay, told The Associated Press. Paul, 80, had been diagnosed recently with pancreatic cancer, Gay said.
Known by his beard and large glasses, Paul was one of many singers who found success with the writing and producing team of Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff, whose Philadelphia International Records also released music by the O’Jays, Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, and Lou Rawls.
Paul is survived by his wife, Blanche Williams, with whom he had two children. Although he endured many difficult moments with Gamble and Huff, he would look back on those years as a lost golden age.
Prince - (1958-2016)
(CBS SF) – Weeks after staging sold-out concerts in the Bay Area and attending a Golden State Warriors game, music icon Prince was found dead at his Minnesota home Thursday. The Associated Press tweeted that a representative confirmed that 7-time Grammy winner Prince — who was born Prince Rogers Nelson — had died. He was 57.(credit: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)
Joan Marie Laurer aka "Chyna" - (1970-2016)
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Chyna, the WWE star who in the 1990s became one of the best-known and most-popular female professional wrestlers in history, has died, authorities said.(credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Police in Southern California said they were responding to a 911 call from a friend of former WWE wrestler Chyna when they found her dead in her Redondo Beach apartment.
After leaving the WWE in 2001, Laurer posed for Playboy and appeared in adult films and on reality TV, including the shows “The Surreal Life” and “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.”
Doris Roberts - (1925-2016)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A family spokeswoman says that "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Doris Roberts has died. She was 90.(credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Spokeswoman Janet Daily said Monday that Roberts died overnight in her sleep in Los Angeles. Daily was told of the death by Roberts' son, Michael Cannata.
Daily didn't know the cause of Roberts' death but said the veteran actress had been healthy and active.
Roberts played the meddlesome mother to Ray Romano's character on the long-running CBS sitcom.
David Gest - (1953-2016)
LONDON, ENGLAND (CBS SF/AP) — David Gest, a music producer, reality TV star and former husband of Liza Minnelli, was found dead Tuesday at a London hotel. He was 62.(credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Gest’s friend Imad Handi confirmed his death, remembering Gest as “a natural star and a genuine celebrity.”
Gest and Minnelli married in 2002, at a celebrity-studded ceremony with Michael Jackson as best man and Elizabeth Taylor as maid of honor. They separated in 2003, with Gest accusing his wife of beating him. After a lengthy legal battle, they were divorced in 2007.
Daisy Lewellyn - (1980-2016)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daisy Lewellyn, who starred in Bravo's "Blood, Sweat & Heels" reality series, died Friday of a rare form of cancer, the channel said. She was 36.(credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
The California-born Lewellyn was surrounded by her family and friends, Bravo said in a statement that remembered her as a wonderful woman.
Lewellyn was diagnosed in February 2014 with stage-three bile duct cancer, a rare cancer affecting the liver, and underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments, the channel said.
She carried on with her life and was open about fighting the disease, including on "Blood, Sweat & Heels," which follows the personal lives and careers of a group of New York City women.
Merle Haggard - (1937-2016)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country giant Merle Haggard, who rose from poverty and prison to international fame though his songs about outlaws, underdogs and an abiding sense of national pride in such hits as “Okie From Muskogee” and “Sing Me Back Home,” died Wednesday, April 6th at 79, on his birthday.(credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Haggard’s manager, Frank Mull, said the country icon died in Palo Cedro, California, of pneumonia that he had been battling for months. He had kept up an ambitious touring schedule, but the pneumonia in both lungs had forced him to cancel several shows this year.
Patty Duke - (1946-2016)
(AP) – Patty Duke, who won an Oscar as a teen for "The Miracle Worker" and maintained a long and successful career throughout her life, has died at the age of 69.(credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images)
Duke's agent, Mitchell Stubbs, says the actress died early Tuesday morning of sepsis from a ruptured intestine.
She built on her success in teenhood by playing identical cousins on a popular sitcom, "The Patty Duke Show."
Garry Shandling - (1949-2016)
LOS ANGELES, CA (AP) — Garry Shandling, who as an actor and comedian pioneered a pretend brand of self-focused docudrama with "The Larry Sanders Show," has died. He was 66.(credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
In the 1980s he began to experiment with TV comedy with his first series, "It's Garry Shandling's Show," a Showtime sitcom that called attention to its artificial nature with the actors routinely breaking the fourth wall.
In 1992, he created his comic masterpiece with "The Larry Sanders Show," which starred him as an egomaniacal late-night TV host with an anxiety-ridden show-biz life behind the scenes.
Joe Garagiola - (1926-2016)
PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Garagiola, who turned a modest major league catching career into a 57-year run as a popular broadcaster in the sports world and beyond, died Wednesday. He was 90.(credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced his death before their exhibition game against San Francisco, and there murmurs of shock and sadness at the ballpark. Garagiola had been in ill health in recent years.
Garagiola is survived by his wife of 66 years, Audrey, sons Joe Jr. and Steve, daughter Gina and eight grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at an unspecified date in his hometown of St. Louis. A memorial service also will be held in Phoenix.
Ken Howard - (1944-2016)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Ken Howard, who starred in the 1970s series "The White Shadow" and served as president of SAG-AFTRA, has died at age 71.(credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
The union announced Howard's death Wednesday. No cause of death was given.
Howard's career spanned four decades in TV, theater and film. In the CBS series "The White Shadow," which aired from 1978 to 1981, he starred as a white coach to an urban high school basketball team — a part, one of Howard's best known, that drew on the personal history of the 6 feet 6 inch tall actor, who played basketball growing up on Long Island in New York and at Amherst College.
He was a staple character actor on television, starring opposite Blythe Danner in "Adam's Rib" on ABC and appearing as the chipper Kabletown boss Hank Hooper on NBC's "30 Rock."
Howard was born March 28, 1944, in El Centro, California. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, stuntwoman Linda Fetters Howard, and had three adult stepchildren from a previous marriage.
Malik Isaac Taylor aka "Phife Dawg" - (1970-2016)
(CBS SF) – Malik Isaac Taylor, better known in the Hip Hop world as “Phife Dawg” of A Tribe Called Quest passed away on Wednesday, March 23rd. He was 45. According to various reports, Phife’s cause of death has not been confirmed, however the rapper has gone through health issues for several years.(credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
In May of 1991, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. In 2008, Taylor received a kidney transplant.
Rob Ford - (1969-2016)
TORONTO (AP) - Rob Ford, the pugnacious, populist former mayor of Toronto whose career crashed in a drug-driven, obscenity-laced debacle, died Tuesday, March 22nd after fighting cancer, his family said. He was 46.(credit: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images)
Ford rode into office on a backlash against urban elites. He cast an image sharply at odds with Canada's reputation for sedate, unpretentious politics. His tenure as mayor of the country's largest city was marred by revelations about his drinking problems and illegal drug use. He was repeatedly videotaped and photographed while intoxicated in public.
Nevertheless, after losing that office he was later elected by a landslide to a City Council seat, a job he held until his death.
Ford is survived by his wife and two children, Stephanie and Doug.
Joe Santos - (1931-2016)
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Santos, who played Lieutenant Dennis Becker on "The Rockford Files," died at the age of 84.(credit: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
Santos died Friday in Santa Monica, California, after a heart attack earlier in the week, according to his agent Alicia Beekman. Santos' career spanned more than four decades, from a guest shot on "Naked City" in the early 1960s through a recurring role on "The Sopranos."But he was best known as Lieutenant Becker, the pal and grudging helpmate of L.A. private eye Jim Rockford (James Garner) on NBC's "The Rockford Files," which aired from 1974 to 1980 and scored him an Emmy nomination.
Frank Sinatra Jr. - (1944-2016)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frank Sinatra Jr., who carried on his famous father’s legacy with his own music career, has died. He was 72.(credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images)
The Sinatra family said in a statement to The Associated Press that Sinatra died unexpectedly Wednesday of cardiac arrest while on tour in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The statement said the family mourns the untimely passing of their son, brother, father and uncle. No other details were provided.
Sylvia Anderson - (1927-2016)
LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — Sylvia Anderson, the co-creator of the cult classic science fiction TV puppet show "Thunderbirds," died at 88.(credit: Chris Ware/Getty Images)
Publicist Richard Leon said the writer and producer died Wednesday, March 16th at her home in Bray, 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of London, after a short illness.
She is survived by her daughter Dee Anderson, son Gerry Anderson Jr, four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Keith Emerson - (1944-2016)
NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Emerson, the keyboardist and founding member of the 1970s progressive rock group Emerson, Lake and Palmer, died Thursday, March 10th at home in Santa Monica, California. He was 71.(credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
The death was announced on Emerson, Lake and Palmer’s verified Facebook page Friday. Emerson, Lake and Palmer included vocalist/bassist Greg Lake and drummer Carl Palmer.
Palmer said in a statement that he was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend and brother-in-music.” No further details were provided.
Sir George Martin - (1926-2016)
LONDON (CBS SF/AP) — George Martin, the Beatles’ urbane producer who quietly guided the band’s swift, historic transformation from rowdy club act to musical and cultural revolutionaries, died, his management said Wednesday, March 10th. He was 90.(credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
“We can confirm that Sir George Martin passed away peacefully at home yesterday evening,” Adam Sharp, a founder of CA Management, said in an email.
Former Beatle Paul McCartney said Martin had been “a true gentleman and like a second father to me.”
Nancy Reagan - (1921-2016)
LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS NEWS) — Former first lady Nancy Reagan, perhaps best known for her "Just Say No" campaign to combat drug abuse in the 1980s, died Sunday morning, March 6th at her home in Los Angeles, a spokesman for the family said. She was 94. The cause of death was congestive heart failure.(credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
In addition to her famous campaign against drugs, the one-time actress promoted several causes while she was in the White House and even in the years after. She was a passionate advocate for lifting restrictions on stem cell research and promoting better treatment of America's veterans.
But above all, Nancy Reagan was a fiercely devoted wife.“"My life began with Ronnie," she told Vanity Fair magazine in 1998.
She is survived by two children, Patti Davis and Ronald Reagan Jr.
Joey Martin Feek - (1975-2016)
(RADIO.COM) – Joey Martin Feek, of the country duo Joey+Rory, has died. Feek had been battling cancer for nearly two years. She was 40 years old.(credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
In October Joey’s cancer took a turn for the worse and she made the decision to stop treatment and return home.
At the 2016 Grammys, the duo was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Joey encouraged Rory to attend the awards show, but said “I can’t leave her. I won’t.”
Lee Reherman - (1966-2016)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lee Reherman, a fan favorite as the towering, muscular Hawk on television's "American Gladiators," has died at age 49.(credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Reherman, who went on to a successful career as an actor-producer after "Gladiators," died Tuesday at his home in Manhattan Beach, California.
The cause of death wasn't immediately known. But Reherman's publicist, Anthony Turk, says the actor hadn't been feeling well after recently undergoing hip replacement surgery.
Jim Kimsey - (1939-2016)
NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Kimsey, the co-founder of Web pioneer AOL, has died of cancer at age 76. He died Tuesday morning in his home in McLean, Virginia, said his son, Mark Kimsey.(credit: Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)
In the early 1980s, Kimsey, a Vietnam veteran, was a Washington, D.C.-area restaurateur. A venture-capitalist friend of his from West Point asked him to take a look at a video game download company called Control Video. That company flailed, and was reorganized into one called Quantum Computer Services, with Kimsey at the helm.
In 1991, that company was renamed America Online, famous for its "You've got mail" greeting. It would grow to connect millions of early Internet users with its dial-up service.
He is survived by three sons: Mark, Michael and Raymond.
George Kennedy - (1925-2016)
BOISE, Ida (AP) — Tough-guy actor George Kennedy, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of a savage chain-gang convict in the 1960s classic "Cool Hand Luke," died.(credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
His grandson Cory Schenkel says Kennedy died on Sunday morning, February 28th of old age in Boise, Idaho where he moved with his late wife in 2002. He was 91.
After the critical and commercial success of "Cool Hand Luke," Kennedy carved out a niche as one of Hollywood's most recognizable supporting actors.
Umberto Eco - (1932-2016)
MILAN, Italy (CBS SF/AP) — Umberto Eco catapulted to global literary fame three decades ago with "The Name of the Rose," a novel in which professorial erudition underpinned a medieval thriller that sold some 30 million copies in more than 40 languages.(credit: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images)
The Italian author and academic who became one of Italy's best-known cultural exports and keenest cultural critics, died at home in Milan on Friday evening, February 19th after a battle with cancer, according to a family member who asked not to be identified. His death was earlier confirmed by his American publisher, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Eco's contribution to Italian literature was lauded by political and cultural figures alike. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at Milan's Sforza Castle, a grand citadel which is overlooked by Eco's book-filled house. French President Francois Hollande remembered Eco as "an immense humanist," adding that "libraries have lost an insatiable reader, universities a dazzling professor and literature a passionate writer."
Jim Davenport - (1933-2016)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Jim Davenport, one of the original San Francisco Giants who played his entire career with the team, has passed away at the age of 82.(credit: San Francisco Giants/MLB)
The Giants said Davenport, a San Mateo resident, had been in ill healthand died Thursday night in Redwood City of heart failure.
He was an All-Star in 1962, and played in 1962 World Series, with the Giants losing to the New York Yankees four games to three. Daveport also won a Gold Glove award that year. Davenport is survived by his wife, Betty, daughter Cathy, and sons Randy, Ken, Don and Gary.
Tony Phillips - (1959-2016)
PHOENIX, Ariz (AP) — Tony Phillips, an infielder and outfielder who made the final defensive play in the Oakland Athletics’ sweep of the Giants during the earthquake-interrupted 1989 World Series, has died. He was 56.(credit: Tom Hauck /Allsport/Getty Images)
The A’s didn’t provide a cause of death Friday in announcing Phillips’ passing, which the club said occurred Wednesday in Arizona and was unexpected.
Phillips played nine of his 18 major league seasons with the A’s, and he also spent five years with Detroit, two each with the Angels and White Sox and one year for both the Mets and Toronto. He returned to Oakland for his final season in 1999 and was a career .266 hitter with 160 home runs and 819 RBIs in 2,161 games.
Harper Lee - (1926-2016)
(CBS/AP) — Harper Lee, the elusive novelist whose child’s-eye view of racial injustice in a small Southern town, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” became standard reading for millions of young people and an Oscar-winning film, has died. She was 89.HarperCollins spokeswoman Tina Andreadis confirmed the author’s death to The Associated Press on Friday, February 19th. For most of her life, Lee divided her time between New York City, where she wrote the novel in the 1950s, and her hometown of Monroeville, which inspired the book’s fictional Maycomb.(credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
“To Kill a Mockingbird,” published in 1960, is the story of a girl nicknamed Scout growing up in a Depression-era Southern town. A black man has been wrongly accused of raping a white woman, and Scout’s father, the resolute lawyer Atticus Finch, defends him despite threats and the scorn of many.
Angela "Big Ang" Raiola - (1960-2016)
NEW YORK, NY (AP) — Angela "Big Ang" Raiola, the raspy-voiced bar owner who gained fame on the reality TV series "Mob Wives," died early Thursday, February 18th nearly a year after being diagnosed with throat cancer. She was 55.(credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for VH1)
Raiola died at a New York City hospital while surrounded by friends and family, said series producer Jennifer Graziano.
A statement posted from Raiola's Twitter account said she had "peacefully ended her battle with cancer."
George Gaynes - (1917-2016)
NORTH BEND, WA (CBS NEWS) - George Gaynes, known to a generation as the grouchy but lovable Henry Warnimont on "Punky Brewster," died Monday at his daughter's home in North Bend, Washington. He was 98.(credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Gaynes co-starred with Soleil Moon Frye on the hit NBC sitcom about a grumpy widower who takes in a homeless girl and her dog for four seasons, from 1984 to 1988. He was also best known for his roles in "Tootsie" and the "Police Academy" films.
His daughter, Iya Gaynes Falcone Brown, confirmed his death to the New York Times.
Dave Mirra - (1974-2016)
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police say veteran X Games biker Dave Mirra died in North Carolina. He was 41. Greenville police said Thursday night, February 4th that Mirra's body was found earlier in the day with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.(credit: Scott Gries/Getty Images)
Mirra was an accomplished BMX rider and one of the most decorated athletes in X Games history, medaling every year from 1995 to 2008 and winning 14 gold medals. His one-time record of 24 career medals was broken in 2013 by Bob Burnquist. He also hosted MTV's "Real World/Road Rules Challenge" and two video games carried his name.
Dan Hicks - (1941-2016)
MILL VALLEY (CBS/AP) — Dan Hicks, a musician whose work in the 1960s helped define San Francisco’s psychedelic sound, has died. He was 74. The singer, songwriter and bandleader who led the musically eclectic band Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks died Saturday after a two-year battle with throat and liver cancer, his wife, CT Hicks, said on his website and his Facebook page.(credit: Roger Kisby/Getty Images)
“He was true blue, one of a kind, and did it all his own way always,” she wrote. “To all who loved him, know that he will live forever in the words, songs, and art that he spent his life creating.”
In addition to this wife, Hicks is survived by his stepdaughter Sara Wasserman.
Boutros Boutros-Ghali - (1922-2016)
NEW YORK, NY (CBS NEWS) - Former United Nations Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali has passed away, officials at the world governing body were told Tuesday.(credit: HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP/Getty Images)
The 93-year-old Egyptian served one five-year term as the head of the U.N. from January 1992 to December 1996.
U.N. Ambassador Rafael Dario Ramirez Carreno, president of the U.N. Security Council for February, made the announcement of his death during a meeting on Tuesday. Reuters reports the Security Council observed a minute's silence afterwards. Boutros-Ghali died Tuesday, February 16th at a Cairo hospital, Egypt's state news agency said. He had been admitted to the hospital after suffering a broken pelvis, the Al-Ahram newspaper reported on Thursday.
Boutros-Ghali, the scion of a prominent Egyptian Christian political family, was the first U.N. chief from the African continent. He stepped into the post in 1992 at a time of dramatic world changes, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, the end of the Cold War and the beginning of a unipolar era dominated by the United States.
Denise "Vanity" Matthews - (1959-2016)
(CBS NEWS) - Singer and actress Vanity, best known for working with Prince and as a member of the '80s girl group Vanity 6, died Monday after a long battle with kidney failure and abdominal disease. She was 57.(credit: Mahalia80/Wikimedia Commons)
Vanity, whose real name was Denise Matthews, died at Washington Hospital in Fremont. According to CNN, her death was confirmed by Gisela Hernandez, spokeswoman for Washington Hospital Health Care System. Hernandez did not say when Matthews died or under what circumstances. TMZ says Matthews was suffering from the effects of sclerosing encapsulating peritonitis, an inflammation of the small intestines and bowels.
Soon she joined and became the headliner of the female R&B trio Vanity 6, which was assembled and produced by Prince. The group went on to gain fame with their 1982 hit "Nasty Girl." She ended up leaving the group and pursuing a solo career after signing a deal with Motown Records.
Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia - (1936-2016)
WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Antonin Scalia, the influential conservative and most provocative member of the Supreme Court, has died. He was 79. The U.S. Marshals Service in Washington confirmed Scalia’s death at a private residence in the Big Bend area of West Texas.(credit: Getty Images)
The service’s spokeswoman, Donna Sellers, says Scalia had retired for the evening and was found dead Saturday morning, February 13th when he did not appear for breakfast.
Scalia used his keen intellect and missionary zeal in an unyielding attempt to move the court farther to the right and to get it to embrace his “originalist” view of judging after his 1986 appointment by President Ronald Reagan.
Maurice White - (1941-2016)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Maurice White, founder of the band Earth Wind And Fire has died. He was 74. White died at his home in Los Angeles.(credit: Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)
A talented session drummer, he founded the group in the 60s which would become one of the most influential bands of the era, selling more than 90 million albums worldwide.
Paul Kantner - (1941-2016)
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Founding member of the pioneering psychedelic ’60s San Francisco rock group the Jefferson Airplane Paul Kantner has died at age 74, according to reports.(credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images)
The SF Gate reported the news shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, citing information from Kantner’s longtime publicist Cynthia Bowman. Born in San Francisco and a resident of the city his whole life, Kantner rose to fame as the leader, guitarist and principle songwriter for both the Jefferson Airplane and subsequent band the Jefferson Starship.
Earliest reports of his health issues surfaced last year after a March post on the Jefferson Starship Facebook page that said he was hospitalized with a likely heart attack. He did manage to return to the stage to play with the band later in the year.
Abe Vigoda - (1921-2016)
NEW YORK, NY (AP) — Character actor Abe Vigoda, whose leathery, sunken-eyed face made him ideal for playing the over-the-hill detective Phil Fish in the 1970s TV series “Barney Miller” and the doomed Mafia soldier in “The Godfather,” died Tuesday at age 94.(credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Vigoda’s daughter, Carol Vigoda Fuchs, told The Associated Press that Vigoda died Tuesday morning in his sleep at Fuchs’ home in Woodland Park, New Jersey. The cause of death was old age. “This man was never sick,” Fuchs said.
Vigoda worked in relative obscurity as a supporting actor in the New York theater and in television until Francis Ford Coppola cast him in the 1972 Oscar-winning “The Godfather.” Vigoda played Sal Tessio, an old friend of Vito Corleone’s (Marlon Brando) who hopes to take over the family after Vito’s death by killing his son Michael Corleone (Al Pacino). But Michael anticipates that Sal’s suggestion for a “peace summit” among crime families is a setup and the escorts Sal thought were taking him to the meeting turn out to be his executioners.
But it was his comic turn in “Barney Miller,” which starred Hal Linden and ran from 1975 to 1982, that brought Vigoda’s greatest recognition.
He liked to tell the story of how he won the role of Detective Fish. An exercise enthusiast, Vigoda had just returned from a five-mile jog when his agent called and told him to report immediately to the office of Danny Arnold, who was producing a pilot for a police station comedy.
Glenn Frey - (1948-2016)
(CBS SF) – Rock & Roll Hall of Famers “The Eagles” have confirmed the news on their official website. Glenn Frey, guitarist and founding member passed away on Monday. He was 67.(credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Dan Haggerty - (1941-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dan Haggerty, best known for his role in TV’s “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams” died Friday morning, Janaury 15th from cancer, according to his manager. He was 74.(credit: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)
His death was confirmed to CBS2/KCAL9 by Haggerty’s manager and longtime friend Terry Bomar. Haggerty, a former animal trainer, played Grizzly Adams in both the 1974 film and the 1977-79 TV series.
René Angélil - (1942-2016)
LAS VEGAS, NV (CBS NEWS) – Rene Angelil, husband of Celine Dion, has died at the age of 73(credit: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
Dion's rep confirmed the death, and released this statement: "Rene Angelil, 73, passed away this morning as his home in Las Vegas after a long and courageous battle against cancer. The family requests that their privacy be respected at the moment; more details will be provided at a later time."
Alan Rickman - (1946-2016)
LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — British actor Alan Rickman, a classically trained stage star and sensual screen villain in the “Harry Potter” saga and other films, has died. He was 69.(credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Rickman’s family said Thursday, January 14th that the actor had died after a battle with cancer.
Born to a working-class London family in 1946 and trained at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Rickman was often cast as the bad guy; with his rich, languid voice he could invest evil with wicked, irresistible relish.
David Margulies - (1937-2016)
NEW YORK (CBS NEWS/AP) - David Margulies, a veteran actor of the stage and screen, whose career spanned decades on Broadway and numerous film roles including the mayor in "Ghostbusters," has died. He was 78.(credit: Andy Kropa/Getty Images)
Margulies died in New York on Monday, his agent Mary Harden said Tuesday. No cause of death was immediately available, she said.
The Brooklyn-born Margulies made his Broadway debut in the 1973 revival of "The Iceman Cometh." He performed on Broadway a dozen more times, including as Roy Cohn in "Angels in America."
He played the mayor of New York in 1984's "Ghostbusters," as well as its 1989 sequel. Most recently, he had roles in J.C. Chandor's "A Most Violent Year" and John Turturro's "Fading Gigolo." His numerous TV stints included playing Tony Soprano's lawyer, Neil Mink, on "The Sopranos."
Monte Irvin - (1919-2016)
HOUSTON (AP) — Hall of Famer Monte Irvin, a power-hitting outfielder who starred for the New York Giants in the 1950s in a career abbreviated by major league baseball’s exclusion of black players, has died. He was 96. The Hall of Fame said Irvin died Monday night of natural causes at his Houston home.(credit: APA/Getty Images)
Otis Clay - (1942-2016)
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Hall of fame rhythm and blues artist Otis Clay, known as much for his big heart and charitable work in Chicago as for his singing internationally, died Friday. He was 73.(credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
The Mississippi-born Clay — whose gruff, tenor-tinged voice on blues songs such as “Trying to Live My Life Without You” varied from his haunting but hopeful baritone on gospel standards like “When the Gates Swing Open” — died suddenly of a heart attack at 6:30 p.m., said his daughter, Ronda Tankson.
The one-time Grammy nominee had a year of touring planned behind recent records and recognition at May’s 37th Blues Music Awards, manager Miki Mulvehill said. Clay is nominated for Soul-Blues Male Artist and Soul-Blues Album for “This Time for Real,” his collaboration with Billy Price.
Pat Harrington, Jr. - (1929-2016)
NEW YORK (AP) — Pat Harrington, Jr., an actor and comedian who in the 1950s got attention as a member of Steve Allen’s fabled TV comic troupe but secured lasting fame decades later as Dwayne Schneider, the cocky handyman on the long-running sitcom “One Day at a Time,” has died.(credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images)
Harrington died Wednesday at age 86 in Los Angeles of complications from Alzheimer’s disease, according to his manager, Phil Brock.
“One Day at a Time” starred Bonnie Franklin as a divorced mother of two teenage daughters (played by Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips) who returns to her hometown of Indianapolis to begin life anew as a single woman.
In their apartment building, they encountered superintendent Dwayne Schneider, a comically self-styled ladies’ man who boasted a trim mustache, a tool belt and a gut pressed against his white T-shirt (enabled by a large intake of water by Harrington before each episode taping to give himself the necessary paunch, he once disclosed).
David Bowie - (1947-2016)
LONDON, ENGLAND (CBS SF) - Multiple reports indicate iconic musician and sometimes actor, David Bowie has died. A short statement was released on his official Twitter account.(credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)
According to the Hollywood Reporter and through his rep, Bowie was fighting an 18 month battle against cancer. The family asks through Bowie's Facebook account for privacy during their time of grief.
Bowie turned 69 years old on January 8, 2016.
Vilmos Zsigmond - (1930-2016)
LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — The legendary cinematographer Vilmos Zsigmond, best known for “The Deer Hunter” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” has died.(credit: Chad Buchanan/Getty Images)
His business partner Yuri Neyman confirmed that Zsigmond died on Friday in Big Sur, California. He was 85.
