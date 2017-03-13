  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertFunk-punk veterans the Red Hot Chili Peppers brought their current tour to Oakland Sunday night. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle1Musician Jack Irons performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle2Musician Jack Irons performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle3Musician Jack Irons performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle4Musician Jack Irons performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle1Trombone Shorty performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle2Trombone Shorty performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle3Trombone Shorty performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle4Trombone Shorty performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle5Trombone Shorty performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle6Trombone Shorty performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle7Trombone Shorty performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle8Trombone Shorty performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle9Trombone Shorty performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At Oracle10Trombone Shorty performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Michael "Flea" Balzary, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Anthony Keidis, Michael "Flea" Balzary, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Michael "Flea" Balzary, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Michael "Flea" Balzary and Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Michael "Flea" Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Michael "Flea" Balzary, Chad Smith, Anthony Kiedis and Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Michael "Flea" Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Michael "Flea" Balzary, Anthony Keidis and Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Michael "Flea" Balzary, Chad Smith and Anthony Keidis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Michael "Flea" Balzary and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Michael "Flea" Balzary and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Michael "Flea" Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Anthony Keidis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Michael "Flea" Balzary, Chad Smith and Anthony Keidis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Michael "Flea" Balzary and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Michael "Flea" Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Michael "Flea" Balzary, Chad Smith and Anthony Keidis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Anthony Keidis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Michael "Flea" Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Anthony Keidis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusicians Anthony Keidis and Josh Klinghoffer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Michael "Flea" Balzary of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Anthony Keidis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Anthony Keidis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleRed Hot Chili Peppers Live in ConcertMusician Anthony Keidis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at Oracle Arena on March 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  •  Next Gallery KCBS Small Business Grant Challenge 2017
Categories: Entertainment Gallery

More Latest Photos

Photos: Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Hits At OracleFunk-punk veterans the Red Hot Chili Peppers brought their current tour to Oakland Sunday night with support from original RHCP drummer Jack Irons and New Orleans phenom Trombone Shorty.
KCBS Small Business Grant Challenge 2017
IMAGES: Celebrities Rock The Oscar Red Carpet
Photos: Guitar Greats Pay Tribute To Hendrix At Fox TheaterA host of guitar giants including Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepard, Dweezil Zappa and Zakk Wylde paid homage to Jimi Hendrix Friday when the Experience Hendrix Tour stopped at the Fox Theater in Oakland.
5 Artists Who Could Replace Beyoncé at CoachellaQueen Bey will return to headline in 2018...
Photos: San Jose Residents Survey Damage After FloodingResidents in the San Jose neighborhoods evacuated by flooding from Coyote Creek on Tuesday were spending their Wednesday wondering when they would be allowed back into their homes to asses the damage.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia