Photos: Deadmau5 Blows Minds With Spectacular Oakland ShowPopular dance DJ deadmau5 brought his latest tour featuring his spectacular new Cube 2.1 stage set-up to the Fox Theater in Oakland for the first of three sold-out shows Tuesday night.

IMAGES: The Vibrant Beauty Of Carnaval San Francisco

Photos: Anthrax, Killswitch Engage Bring Metal To FillmoreNYC thrash-metal heroes Anthrax and metalcore favorites Killswitch Engage brought their co-headlining tour to the Fillmore in San Francisco Sunday.

Photos: Monophonics And Orgone Bring Psychedelic Funk To UC TheatreTwo top-notch modern funk bands teamed up Thursday night when Monophonics and Orgone shared the stage at the UC Theatre in Berkeley.

Photos: Metal Heroes Mastodon Pummel WarfieldMaverick metal band Mastodon brought its current tour to San Francisco Tuesday night, selling out the Warfield with a stellar bill featuring Russian Circles and Eagles of Death Metal.

Photos: Radiohead Plays To Rapturous Crowd At GreekDespite having to sit through hours of drizzle and rain, Radiohead fans gave their heroes a rapturous welcome Monday night when the beloved band headlined the first of two nights at the Greek Theatre on the UC Berkeley campus.