New Pandora-World of Avatar Land at Walt Disney World NaÕvi River Journey at Pandora Ð The World of AVATAR at Disney's Animal Kingdom Pandora Ð The World of AVATAR opens May 27, 2017, bringing exciting new experiences to Disney's Animal Kingdom. New attractions include the family-friendly NaÕvi River Journey. The adventure begins as guests sail in reed boats down a mysterious, sacred river hidden within the bioluminescent rainforest. The full beauty of Pandora reveals itself as the boats pass by exotic glowing plants and amazing creatures. The journey culminates in an encounter with a NaÕvi shaman, who has a deep connection to the life force of Pandora and sends positive energy out into the forest through her music. Disney's Animal Kingdom is one of four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Steven Diaz, photographer)