  • New Pandora-World of Avatar Land at Walt Disney WorldAVATAR-Inspired Land Coming to Disney’s Animal KingdomWalt Disney Imagineering in collaboration with filmmaker James Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment is bringing to life the mythical world of Pandora, inspired by Cameron’s AVATAR, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park. The awe-inspiring land of floating mountains, bioluminescent rainforests and soaring Banshees will become real for Disney guests to see, hear and touch. Scheduled to open in 2017, the AVATAR-inspired land will be part of the largest expansion in Disney’s Animal Kingdom history. (Concept art, Walt Disney Imagineering)
  • New Pandora-World of Avatar Land at Walt Disney WorldPandora - The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal KingdomFloating mountains grace the sky while exotic plants fill the colorful landscape inside Pandora - The World of AVATAR, opening May 27, 2017, at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Pandora - The World of AVATAR will bring a variety of new experiences to the park, including a family-friendly attraction called Na'vi River Journey and new food & beverage and merchandise locations. Disney's Animal Kingdom is one of four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
  • New Pandora-World of Avatar Land at Walt Disney WorldPandora - The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal KingdomPandora - The World of AVATAR will bring a variety of new experiences to Disney's Animal Kingdom, including a family-friendly attraction called Na'vi River Journey and new food & beverage and merchandise locations. The dramatic daytime beauty of the land transforms to glow by night when bioluminescent flora and intricate nighttime experiences add a dreamlike quality to Pandora. Disney's Animal Kingdom is one of four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Preston Mack, photographer)
Categories: Eat.See.Play Entertainment movies Play Travel Travel & Outdoors

