Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicBritish songwriter PJ Harvey brought a 10-piece band featuring unusual instrumentation and songs from her latest Grammy-nominated album 'The Hope Six Demolition Project' to the sold-out Masonic in San Francisco Tuesday night.

New Pandora-World of Avatar Land at Walt Disney WorldIt's not a movie set, but visitors to Disney World's new Pandora-World of Avatar land are in for a cinematic experience...

Photos: Deadmau5 Blows Minds With Spectacular Oakland ShowPopular dance DJ deadmau5 brought his latest tour featuring his spectacular new Cube 2.1 stage set-up to the Fox Theater in Oakland for the first of three sold-out shows Tuesday night.

IMAGES: The Vibrant Beauty Of Carnaval San Francisco

Photos: Anthrax, Killswitch Engage Bring Metal To FillmoreNYC thrash-metal heroes Anthrax and metalcore favorites Killswitch Engage brought their co-headlining tour to the Fillmore in San Francisco Sunday.

Photos: Monophonics And Orgone Bring Psychedelic Funk To UC TheatreTwo top-notch modern funk bands teamed up Thursday night when Monophonics and Orgone shared the stage at the UC Theatre in Berkeley.