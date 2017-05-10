  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  • Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicPJ Harvey at the MasonicMusician PJ Harvey performs at the Masonic Auditorium on May 9, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Tuite)
  •  Next Gallery New Pandora-World of Avatar Land at Walt Disney World
Categories: Entertainment Gallery

More Latest Photos

Photos: Alt-Rock Icon PJ Harvey Packs The MasonicBritish songwriter PJ Harvey brought a 10-piece band featuring unusual instrumentation and songs from her latest Grammy-nominated album 'The Hope Six Demolition Project' to the sold-out Masonic in San Francisco Tuesday night.
New Pandora-World of Avatar Land at Walt Disney WorldIt's not a movie set, but visitors to Disney World's new Pandora-World of Avatar land are in for a cinematic experience...
Photos: Deadmau5 Blows Minds With Spectacular Oakland ShowPopular dance DJ deadmau5 brought his latest tour featuring his spectacular new Cube 2.1 stage set-up to the Fox Theater in Oakland for the first of three sold-out shows Tuesday night.
IMAGES: The Vibrant Beauty Of Carnaval San Francisco
Photos: Anthrax, Killswitch Engage Bring Metal To FillmoreNYC thrash-metal heroes Anthrax and metalcore favorites Killswitch Engage brought their co-headlining tour to the Fillmore in San Francisco Sunday.
Photos: Monophonics And Orgone Bring Psychedelic Funk To UC TheatreTwo top-notch modern funk bands teamed up Thursday night when Monophonics and Orgone shared the stage at the UC Theatre in Berkeley.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch