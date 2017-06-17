  • Photos: Monterey Pop 50 Kicks OffCharles Bradley performs at Monterey Pop 50Charles Bradley performed early on the main stage at Monterey Pop 50 Friday (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Monterey Pop 50 Kicks OffAndrew Loog Oldham at Monterey Pop 50Andrew Loog Oldham brings Eric Burdon to the stage at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Monterey Pop 50 Kicks OffCrowd at Monterey Pop 50Audience at Monterey Pop 50 Friday (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Monterey Pop 50 Kicks OffCrowd at Monterey Pop 50Audience at Monterey Pop 50 Friday (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Monterey Pop 50 Kicks OffLanghorne Slim at Monterey Pop 50Langhorne Slim at Monterey Pop 50 Friday (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Monterey Pop 50 Kicks OffLanghorne Slim at Monterey Pop 50Langhorne Slim at Monterey Pop 50 Friday (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Monterey Pop 50 Kicks OffLanghorne Slim at Monterey Pop 50Langhorne Slim relaxing after his performance at Monterey Pop 50 Friday (Photo: Paul Piazza)
Photos: Monterey Pop 50 Kicks OffMonterey Pop 50 kicked off this weekend's celebration of the legendary Monterey International Pop Festival's 50 anniversary with an array of rock, soul and indie acts including Leon Bridges, Regina Spektor, Father John Misty and more Friday.
