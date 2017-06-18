WATCH LIVE: CBSN CoverageVan Strikes Pedestrians in London
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50Lou Adler at Monterey Pop 50Famed record producer and one of the original concert's organizers Lou Adler appeared at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50DJ plays music at Monterey Pop 50DJ plays music at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50Monterey Pop 50 crowdCrowd gathers Saturday at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50Jacob Banks at Monterey Pop 50Nigerian-born and UK-based singer Jacob Banks performs at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50North Mississippi Allstars at Monterey Pop 50North Mississippi Allstars perform at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50North Mississippi Allstars at Monterey Pop 50North Mississippi Allstars and special guest G. Love perform at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50North Mississippi Allstars at Monterey Pop 50North Mississippi Allstars and special guest Jackie Green perform at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50Jackie Greene at Monterey Pop 50Jackie Green later played his own set at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50Atmosphere at Monterey Pop 50Atmosphere at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50Dr. Dog at Monterey Pop 50Dr. Dog performs at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50Crowd dances to Dr. Dog at Monterey Pop 50Crowd dances to Dr. Dog at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50Crowd at Monterey Pop 50Crowd relaxes at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50Jim James at Monterey Pop 50Jim James performs at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50Norah Jones at Monterey Pop 50Norah Jones performs at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50Jack Johnson at Monterey Pop 50Jack Johnson performs at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50Jack Johnson and Norah Jones at Monterey Pop 50Norah Jones joined Jack Johnson onstage at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
  • Photos: Stars Take Stage At Monterey Pop 50Jack Johnson at Monterey Pop 50Jack Johnson performs at Monterey Pop 50 (Photo: Paul Piazza)
