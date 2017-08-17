Photos: Incubus, Judah The Lion Bring Tour To ShorelineAlt-rock hit makers Incubus brought their current tour with Judah the Lion to the Shoreline Amphitheatre Wednesday night.

Photos: The Who Helps Bring Outside Lands To A CloseBritish rock legends The Who helped wrap up Outside Lands 2017 with an epic two-hours set following performances by Lorde, Action Bronson, Young the Giant and more Sunday.

Photos: Outside Lands Rolls Into SaturdayWhile fans were disappointed over A Tribe Called Quest cancelling their performance Saturday, Outside Lands still had a lot to offer with sets from Real Estate, Vance Joy, Cage the Elephant and more.

Photos: Outside Lands 2017 Kicks OffThe tenth anniversary edition of the Outside Lands Music Festival drew a huge crowd to Golden Gate Park as the celebration of music and food kicked off with Fleet Foxes, Little Dragon, Sleigh Bells and more Friday.

Photos: Slayer, Lamb Of God Pummel Bill Graham CivicOne of the most anticipated metal tours of the summer landed at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco Wednesday as thrash titans Slayer topped a bill featuring tour mates Lamb of God and Behemoth for a night of headbanging sounds.

Photos: John Mayer Brings Latest Tour To ShorelineSongwriter John Mayer brought his The Search For Everything Tour to the Shoreline Amphitheatre this weekend, playing hits and tracks from his latest album for fans.