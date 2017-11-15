Photos: Katy Perry Delivers Pop Spectacle In San JosePop star Katy Perry played songs from her latest album 'Witness' at the SAP Center in San Jose with Canadian electronic duo Purity Ring opening the show.

Photos: Former Oasis Singer Liam Gallagher Plays WarfieldFormer lead singer to '90s UK rock sensation Oasis Liam Gallagher brought his first ever solo tour to San Francisco Monday with a headlining set at the Warfield.

Photos: Chicano Batman, Khruangbin Take Over The FoxTwo leading lights on the world music stage brought funky sounds to the Fox Theater Friday when Latin band Chicano Batman and Thai funk/surf trio Khruangbin came to Oakland.

Photos: Local Legends Come Together For Wildfire Relief ConcertSF music heroes Metallica, Dead & Company, G-Eazy and more shared the stage at AT&T Park Thursday for the Band Together Bay Area benefit concert to raise funds for North Bay wildfire victims.

Photos: The Yeah Yeah Yeahs Play Rare Show At Fox TheaterBeloved NYC indie rockers the Yeah Yeah Yeahs brought their first tour since 2013 to the Fox Theater in Oakland Monday, delivering an explosive set for die-hard fans that packed the venue.

Photos: Multiple Wildfires Devastate Wine CountryThe fires burning in Napa and Sonoma counties are causing widespread destruction in cities and towns across the North Bay.