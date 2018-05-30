Say HELLO To Summer And More Good Times At The Alameda County Fair!

San Francisco
Tenderloin SFPD Station At Frontline Of Civic Center Drug Crisis
The flood of drugs running through San Francisco's downtown BART stations is just an extension of the drug problems that have long plagued the streets above.
Guatemala Volcanic Eruption Sends Lava Into Homes, Kills 25
A fiery volcanic eruption in Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities, killing at least 25 as rescuers struggled to reach people where homes and roads were charred and blanketed with ash.
Photos: Clusterfest Of Comedy Rolls Into Saturday
Curry Sets Finals 3-Point Record, Warriors Win Game 2 122-103
Stephen Curry hit an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night for 2-0 lead.
Iguodala Ruled Out for Game 2
Golden State's Andre Iguodala will not play in Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals, missing his sixth straight postseason contest with a bone bruise in his left knee.
NFL Owners Say Players Must Stand For The National Anthem
This season, NFL players must stand during the National Anthem, team owners decided Wednesday in Atlanta -- a reaction to fierce backlash against some who took a knee in symbolic opposition to the systemic oppression of people of color, including by police.
2 Oakland City Council Members Support Potential Raiders Lawsuit
Two Oakland City Council members said Monday that they want their colleagues to support them in filing a lawsuit against the Raiders and the National Football League over the football team's plan to move to Las Vegas.
San Francisco's B. Patisserie Wins Coveted Food Award For 'Outstanding Baker'
A Bay Area baker is being celebrated after receiving high honors at one of the most important award ceremonies on the culinary arts scene.
Beloved SJ Chocolate Shop 'Schurra's' Closes Its Doors After 106 Years
A popular San Jose chocolate shop is closing its doors. On Saturday, customers stopped by for one last piece.
Psychedelic Heavyweights Team For Tour
Two leading lights of heavy psychedelia return to the Bay Area when Italian doom psych trio Ufomammut and Brooklyn sonic cosmonauts White Hills bring their tandem tour to San Francisco and Santa Cruz this week.
Local Hip-Hop Heroes Play Cornerstone In Berkeley
One of the most beloved duos of the Bay Area hip-hop underground, Blackalicious delivers cerebral, tongue-twisting rhymes and head-nodding beats to a hometown audience at the Cornerstone in Berkeley on Sunday.
The Best Outlet Malls In San Francisco And The Bay Area For The Premium Shopper
Best Memorial Day Walks, Runs And Parades In San Francisco Bay Area
Events in the San Francisco Bay Area mark Memorial Day 2018. This is the 150th anniversary of America's first remembrance day, originally known as Decoration Day, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Art Museums In The Southwest
Many of America's best art museums can be found in the American Southwest.
