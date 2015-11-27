5 U.S. Destinations For a Winter Honeymoon

Monterey (credit: Thinkstock)

After months of wedding planning followed by a ceremony celebrated with friends and family, newlyweds deserve some quiet time together on a romantic honeymoon. While summer is often the most popular time of year for weddings and honeymoons, a romantic winter getaway can be equally as memorable, and oftentimes more affordable. Regardless if the preference is lounging on white sandy beaches or snuggling next to an open fire when it’s cold outside, couples have a multitude of choices for that perfect winter getaway. Here are five U.S. destinations to consider for that unforgettable winter honeymoon.

Randy Yagi is an award-winning freelance writer covering all things San Francisco. In 2012, he received a Media Fellowship from Stanford University. His work can be found on Examiner.com

