Best Apple Pie On The Peninsula

Finding that perfect combination of sweet, but not too sweet with a ripe fruit such as apples is a rewarding treat in crisp fall temperatures. Apple pie has been an American standby for many years, and for good reason. Below are five Peninsula spots that are serving up some of the best apple pie around.

Heidi’s Pies

1941 S. El Camino Real

San Mateo, CA 94403

(650) 574-0505

www.heidipies.com/hpPies.htm Heidi’s Pies is a fun blast from the past. It is a true old fashioned diner with all the fat and cholesterol and absolutely no pretensions of healthy and trendy. If it’s great pie you want, this is where you need to go. It has been serving up great pies since 1930, and Heidi’s pastry chef Victor has been baking up over 30 types of pie for over 30 years. Looking for apple? Go with the classic apple, sour cream apple or Dutch apple.

Pilgrim Kitchen

311 El Camino Real

Belmont, CA 94002

(650) 592-0638 Pilgrim Kitchen is a full-service, old fashioned bakery offering scrumptious donuts, pastries and pies. This is home to some of the Peninsula’s best apple pie. Order up a warm apple pie made with large chunks of apple that provide the perfect texture. And if it’s donuts you crave, this is your spot. Satisfy any sweet tooth with the offerings at Pilgrim Kitchen.

Mazzetti’s Bakery

101 Manor Drive

Pacifica, CA 94044

(650) 355-1007

www.mazzettisbakery.com Although this full-service bakery does not specialize in pies, its apple pie is considered one of the best in Pacifica. Pick up one of these scrumptious nine-inch apple pies, take it home and put on a pot of coffee. What could be more comforting on a gray morning when the banks of fog roll in off the Pacific than a cup of good coffee and a slice of great apple pie?

Martha’s Pastries

325 Sharon Park Drive

Menlo Park, CA 94025

(650) 854-6207

Martha’s Pastries On Yelp Looking for great apple pie? Look no further than Martha’s Pastries and its three sizes of this treat: a 12-inch, a nine-inch and the mini. Although it doesn’t sell pie by the slice, the “mini” will fill the bill. And Martha’s croissants, scones and sticky buns are not to be passed by either. Everything here is served up with good, friendly service, so friendly that a staff member will even heat your coffee cup before filling it.

Palo Alto Creamery, Fountain and Grill

566 Emerson Street

Palo Alto, CA 94301

(650) 323.3131

www.paloaltocreamery.com You want a blast from the past? You want great apple pie? You get them both at this retro eatery. Since 1923, Palo Alto Creamery has been serving up "simple food done well." Down to the swivel stools, glass jars of candy on the counter and apple pie the way grandma made it, this place is old school all the way. By the slice or to take home whole, these pies are crammed with nostalgia, comfort and plump, flavorful apples that would have made Johnny Appleseed proud.

