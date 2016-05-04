Best U.S. Honeymoon Destinations

Miami Beach, Florida (credit: Randy Yagi)

One of the most important aspects of wedding planning actually comes after couples exchange their wedding vows. That, of course, is finding a romantic destination for that perfect honeymoon. While a trip to Paris or some other international destination is always high on a short list of prospective places, it can just as tempting and in many ways more practical to pick a city closer to home. For a few ideas, here are just five of the best honeymoon destinations in the U.S.

Wailea, Hawaii With luxurious oceanfront resorts and breathtaking views, the Hawaiian Islands are without question one of the most popular honeymoon destinations in America. The Aloha State is a perennial choice for couples in Maui, named the world’s best island for more than 20 years and recently ranked second as the world’s best honeymoon island by Condé Nast Traveler. While it’s practically impossible to go wrong when choosing a place to stay, Wailea stands out for its impressive selection of exceptional beachfront properties. Recommendations include Andaz Maui at Wailea, Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, Four Seasons Maui, the Grand Wailea and Hotel Wailea, named the best hotel on Maui. Each of these fabulous hotels features romantic dining such as the Treehouse at the Hotel Wailea, Morimoto Maui, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante at the Four Seasons Maui or the Te Au Moana luau at the Wailea Beach Marriott. Honeymooners will also find plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy during their stay in paradise, such as a stroll on Wailea Beach, Spa Grande at the Grand Wailea, snorkeling with exotic fish and sea turtles from top-rated Snorkel Bob’s and a ride on a classic Hawaiian outrigger.

Randy Yagi is an award-winning freelance writer covering all things San Francisco. In 2012, he received a Media Fellowship from Stanford University. His work can be found on Examiner.com