Foodie Chap With Chef Philippe Routhier of ‘Ala Romana’

Liam Mayclem & Chef Philippe Routhier (credit: Foodie Chap/Liam Mayclem)

About Chef Philippe Routhier:

Most recently the Chef de Cuisine at San Francisco’s Hotel Nikko, Executive Chef Philippe Routhier is the force behind Ala Romana’s signature focus on modern Italian cuisine. Inspired by his own foraging and the offerings of local farmers, Routhier’s seasonal menus vary daily, utilizing only the freshest and the best of local agriculture.

The heart of Ala Romana’s menu is fresh, housemade pasta, and of the five current pasta offerings, the Routhier’s Spicy Chicken Ravioli is a big favorite. Echoing Peruvian flavors, a scrumptious trio of chicken-stuffed ravioli is topped with a sauce made with Aji Amarillo, an indigenous Peruvian yellow pepper, finished with cilantro-infused oil and black olive tapenade.

Ala Romana boasts a wine list featuring vino from around the globe (Italy, Spain) and from around the corner (Mendocino, Napa & Sonoma). Manager Michael Olsen oversees the wine list and he showcases each offering with equal passion and zeal.

Chef Philippe Routhier’s Tatt (credit: Foodie Chap/Liam Mayclem)

This Nob Hill neighborhood spot is all heart and soul and that comes from the kitchen where each delightful dish is prepped with love and care. Chef Philippe’s passion for Italian cuisine peppered with his Peruvian roots show up on every plate. Drop in for an intimate dinner for two or bring a few pals and get cozy at the communal table. As Chef /Owner Lorenzo often says “It’s all family here!î and indeed it is.”

The Ala Romana happy hour is worth popping in for. It’s daily, Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Enjoy $1 oysters with $5 house wines – a hard one to pass up!

Enjoy the chat!

Cheers!

KCBS Foodie Chap Podcast:



Foodie Chap Chat w/ Chef Philippe Routhier

Chef Philippe Routhier’s Osso Buco (credit: Foodie Chap/Liam Mayclem)

Osso Buco

(serves 4 people) (serves 4 people) Marinade: 4 pieces beef osso buco

1 ea yellow jumbo onion

1 ea carrot

1 ea celery

1 bay leaf

1/2 bc thyme

6 pieces crushed garlic

1 ea aji panca (if available)

1 tbl black whole pepper

1 tbl cooking red wine

1 tbl mustard seeds whole Place all the ingredients in a deep container, cover and let marinade for 24 hours. Cooking: 2 qt veal stock

1/4 c olive oil

Salt to taste Method: Remove the beef from the marinade, strain the red wine (reserve the vegetables and the wine). In a hot pan place the oil and sear the four pieces of osso buco on†both sides. Remove from the pan and set aside in a deep (heat resistant pot). On the same pan place the vegetables and cook them for a couple of minutes, deglaze the vegetables with the red wine from the marinade and let simmer till all the alcohol from the wine is gone. Add the wine and vegetables to the pot plus the veal stock, bring up to a boil and cover. Place in a 350 oven and cook for 4 hours. Check for doneness the meat should be fork tender. Sauce: 500 ml port (if not available red wine)

5 pc garlic julienne

5 pc shallots julienne Remove the meat out of the braising liquid, strain the liquid, discard the vegetables. Reduce the liquid 70%. In a different pot sweat the garlic and shallots, deglaze with the port and reduce 90%, add the reduced liquid braising, adjust the seasoning. The osso buco is ready. In a Pyrex, place the meat and the sauce on top. Then place a couple rosemary bunches for garnish.

For more on Ala Romana, visit www.alaromana.com




