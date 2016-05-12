Major Lazer performs at Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Summer is just around the corner, which means that music lovers will be flocking the many music festivals held around the globe. Many of these festivals feature multiple artists and offer other activities and entertainment for festival goers. Rather than spending huge amounts of money to see one popular artist for one night, music festivals give music-lovers the chance to see several of the biggest names in the game all in one place within a matter of days. All of these festivals offer more than just the music, so you can go for the show and stay for the extras, guaranteeing you will make memories lasting years. Let’s take a look at some of the best summer music festivals around the world.

The Governors Ball Music Festival (credit: TREVOR COLLENS/AFP/Getty Images)

The Governors Ball Music Festival

governorsballmusicfestival.com The Governors Ball Music Festival is set for June 3-5 this year in New York City. This festival offers an eclectic mix of performances and treats guests to a taste of New York culture. There will be a variety of performers, including those from rock, electronic and indie genres, plus several New York City vendors and food trucks will be on the scene. The festival will be held at Randall and Island Park in New York City. Guests enjoying The Governors Ball Music Festival will be able to listen to all of their favorite artists. Some of the featured artists include Beck, Robyn, Death Cab for Cutie, M83, HAIM and Of Monsters and Men. But those are just a few of the performances you can expect to see during this summer festival. Tickets for all three days start at $305 (plus tax and shipping) per person. Single-day admission starts at $105 per person. The festival will be held rain or shine, with gates opening daily at 11:45 a.m. and music ending at 11 p.m.

Mawazine

www.festivalmawazine.ma Experience a music festival like no other in Rabat, Morocco. The Mawazine, also known as Rhythms of the World, is one of the biggest festivals and is offered as part of a government initiative to help promote a more liberal image of the country. This year’s festival will be held from May 20 through May 28. In the past, big names such as Rihanna and Stevie Wonder have been featured on stage entertaining the thousands upon thousands of guests. Mawazine attractions thousands of performers from all four corners of the world, offering one of the most diverse festivals in the world. Mawazine features four mains stages that are outdoors and free for all to enjoy. These venues are designed to accommodate anywhere from 15,000 to more than 200,000 people. In addition to the main stages, there are smaller stages available to festival-goers. Some of these stages will be hosting performances, many of which are free of charge, though some do have a fee associated with the performance. A few of the performers expected this year include Kadim Al Sahir, Iggy Azalea, Jean Wyclef and Christina Aguilera. With so much going on during Mawazine, you are sure to find a performance or two to enjoy.

Roskilde Music Festival (credit: DAVID LETH WILLIAMS/AFP/Getty Images)

Roskilde Music Festival

www.roskilde-festival.dk Just south of Roskilde in Denmark you will find the site for the annual Roskilde Music Festival. This year’s festival will be held from June 25 through July 2 and will feature some of the hottest artists on the music scene today. You will find a mix of contemporary, mainstream and some lesser-known performers during this festival. Performer names listed on this year’s schedule include Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, New Order, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Tenacious D. These are just a few of the musical performances expected to be at Roskilde 2016. Ticket prices for Roskilde vary depending upon how many days you want to enjoy the festival and what extras you want to add to enhance your festival experience. One-day ticket prices start at 995DKK and full festival tickets start at 1995DKK.

Spelndour in the Grass

www.splendourinthegrass.com Though it is technically a summer festival, Splendour in the Grass is actually hosted in Australia’s winter. This festival is planned to be held this year from July 22 through July 24 at North Byron Parklands in Byron Bay, Australia. Even though it is held in winter, a time when many other festivals in the country have moved indoors, this festival attracts tens of thousands of guests from around the world. Complete details for the festival have not been released, but details are expected to be announced on the festival’s website within the next few weeks. Tickets for the festival are available for the entire three days or for individual days and camping options are available starting July 20. Keep an eye on the website for details, because tickets will sell out fast. Though many of the details have not yet been released, the lineup for the festival is sure to be an amazing one. If it is anything like last year’s list, this is an event you are going to want to travel down under for. Some of last year’s headliners included Mark Ronson, Of Monsters and Men, Death Cab for Cutie and The Wombats.

Sonar

www.sonar.es Sonar is an annual summer festival that was founded in 1994 in Barcelona. This is one of Europe’s most vibrant cities in the world, which is why it is the perfect location for a music festival featuring cutting-edge performers. Sonar is set to be held June 16, 17 and 18 of this year in the city’s Fira Gran Via area. Guests can enjoy two parts of the festival, Sonar by Day and Sonar by Night, each having different ticket options for those who cannot attend both. Concerts and DJs expected to be a part of Sonar 2016 include Badbadnotgood, DJ EZ, Fatboy Slim, Flume, Hiele, Magic Mountain High, Stormzy and N.M.O. Tickets start at 125 Euros ($140) and are based upon the number of days, nights and any special additions you want to enjoy during the festival. Festival hours for 2016 are from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Heather Landon (Heather Leigh Carroll) is a freelance writer with more than 20 years of experience. She has combined two of her passions – writing and travel – to share her experiences with others. You can read more of her articles at Examiner.com.



