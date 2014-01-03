TTYM: Watch A ‘Bama ‘Mom’ Attack OU Fans And LeBron James Show Whose King

by @TaraLipinsky

In this week’s That Thing You Missed watch the Spartans celebrate the Rose Bowl win ‘Some Kinda Way’, a Crimson Tide faithful attack OU fans, LeBron James’ double alley-oop and Texas parents take football training too far.

Training Daycare?

Remember the horrendous video of the Texas dad who was forcing his extremely young son to run along side his pickup in the name of football training?

Oh, you haven’t met that jerk, yet? You can check him out here.

Well, apparently, he’s not alone. According to a new series called Friday Night Tykes parents all across The Lone Star State are abusing their young sons in the name of gridiron greatness.

Now here’s a question. If Texas tots are working this hard on the field how come neither the Cowboys nor the Texans can win a damn playoff game?

Story via CBS Atlanta

Crimson Tidal Wave

Many of you have been wondering what the mood was like in the Superdome after Oklahoma’s shocking Sugar Bowl win over the favored Crimson Tide.

Well, there were some tears and lots of cheers and then…. there was an angry ‘Bama fan mom type, (dressed in houndstooth, of course) who handled the loss by taking a “flying squirrel” leap into a sea of smug OU fans.

So, Yeah, Um. You could say it was a bit tense in there.

Story via CBS Detroit

‘Some Type Of Way,’ All Right

And the must-see video from the Rose Bowl didn’t happen until after the game.

Not only did Michigan State shine on the field beating Stanford 24-20, they showed off their skills in the locker room with a dance party.

Some how, this season, rapper Rich Homie Quan’s ditty “Type of Way” has become an unofficial theme song for the Spartans and New Year’s Day was no exception.

I’m too old and too white to figure out if the dancing was any good or not – but besides the players, a young kid and an elderly couple were part of the action.

Even notoriously stoic Coach Mark Dantonio got in on it. I haven’t seen Dantonio that excited since the pre-season when he was terrified by a man dressed as a locker room mannequin.

Story via CBSSports.com

He’ll Show You Whose King

Something amazing happened on Christmas day in the NBA. No, no the players were still forced to wear those hideous short-sleeved jerseys.

But while you were donning your new sweater and sipping on eggnog – LeBron James was hard at work showing off why he calls himself “King.”

Watch as he finishes off two alley-oops from Dwayne Wade in stellar form. And just in case you’re still questioning his greatness… please note he uses his left hand for that second shot.

Story via CBS Chicago

