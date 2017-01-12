Students Rising Above: New Year, New Ambitions For SRA Scholars

Storm Causes Damage To Boats And Harbor In Santa CruzKiet Do reports on boat owner and harbor workers evaluating damage from latest storm (1-11-2017)
Wednesday Evening Forecast With Paul DeannoAn additional bout of wet weather is headed toward the Bay Area, before a period of clearing. (1/10/17)
Tuesday Storm Brings More Flooding Around Russian RiverJoe Vazquez reports on continued flooding from the Russian River in Guerneville (1-11-2017)
President-Elect Trump Fires Back At US Intelligence Community During First Press Conference In WeeksKenneth Craig reports on President-elect Trump's first contentious news conference since the election (1-11-2017)
Oakland Building Raid Finds Weapons, Drugs, Squalid Conditions; 20 ArrestedSheriff's deputies raided a building in East Oakland Wednesday morning and arrested 20 people living there as part of an ongoing investigation into drugs and weapons trafficking. Susie Steimle reports. (1/10/17)
Busy Backroad In Contra Costa Washed Out By RainJuliette Goodrich reports on popular backroad getting washed out by heavy rains from recent storms (1-11-2017)