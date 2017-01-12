BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEDrone Over Russian River FloodingVideo: Major East Bay Road Washed OutBlizzard Batters SierraInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App
Students Rising Above: New Year, New Ambitions For SRA Scholars
2017 will be a life-changing year for many students rising above -- graduation, college, a job -- stability. SRA scholars shared their hopes for the new year with Sherry Hu. (1-6-17)
Program: KPIX 5 News Evening
Categories: Education Family & Parenting Local Community KPIXTV

