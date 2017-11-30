Jimmy Garoppolo: 'I Had To Put My Phone Away The Last Couple Days'

Food For Bay Area Families Drive Gets $25K DonationBank of America presents a check for $25,000 for the San Francisco Marin Food Bank to the 'Food for Bay Area Families' drive..
Redwood Grove Sown From Seeds That Traveled In Outer SpaceAlong the back of Peers Park in Palo Alto there is a grove of redwoods that have no doubt traveled a lot farther than you have. John Ramos tells us they once orbited millions of miles in outer space.
SJPD Chief Frustrated Juvenile Suspects Who Went On Weekend Crime Spree Already FreeMaria Medina reports on a group of teens in San Jose responsible for multiple carjackings and robberies during weekend (11-29-2017)
Oakland Police Chief Struggling With Sanctuary City Mandate To Not Help ICE AgentsPhil Matier reports on the growing debate over whether Oakland police should help federal immigration agents at all in face of Trump policies (11-29-2017)
Dozens Of KB Homes Marked For Re-Do's By Tile InspectorsAfter KPIX uncovered serious problems with a KB Homes subdivision in San Jose, tiles are still falling off some of the million dollar houses. Len Ramirez talked to an unhappy homeowner during the tile inspection.
End Of Funds Leads Debris-Removal Contractor To Depart Santa RosaEmily Turner reports on initial $200 million in funds for North Bay fire debris removal running out with month left on contract (11-29-2017)