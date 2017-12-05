Irish Jockey Finds Humility At Golden Gate Fields After Riding Legendary Horse In UK

City Worker Strike Shuts Down Numerous Services In OaklandJessica Flores reports on hundreds of Oakland city workers walking picket lines during first day of strike (12-5-2017)
Irish Jockey Finds Humility At Golden Gate Fields After Riding Legendary Horse In UKAfter winning 14 times in 14 races aboard Frankel, Tom Queally left the limelight of the UK racing scene for Golden Gate Fields. Dennis O'Donnell reports. (12-5-17)
Multiple Ventura County Wildfires Burning Out Of ControlChris Martinez reports on wind-fueled wildfires raging through over 30,000 acres in Southern California (12-5-2017)
Holiday Parties and Workplace HugsEmployers and employees alike are being overly cautious in the wake of Hollywood's biggest scandals! More than half of jobs will not serve alcohol at their holiday parties this year and many men are now fearful of hugging women in the workplace. Have current events changed how you interact with coworkers? Let us know!
