Excerpts from Memorial Service for Fallen CHP Ofc. Andrew CamilleriHighlights from a public memorial service held at Christian Life Center in Stockton on Saturday for CHP Ofc. Andrew Camilleri, who was killed on duty Christmas Eve in Hayward. (12-30-17)

Mendocino County Pot Distributor Wants Seized Marijuana ReturnedIn Ukiah, one cannabis company says it had all the paperwork in order but its employees were arrested anyway. Melissa Caen reports. (12-29-17)

Trump Remains Confrontational on Holiday BreakOn Friday, Pres. Trump fired all remaining members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, tweeted criticism of Amazon and the Post Office, threatend a trade war with China over North Korea oil shipments ... and played some golf. Mola Lenghi reports. (12-29-17)

Long Lines At Assessor's Office As Homeowners Rush To Pay 2017 Property TaxesA lot of homeowners are rushing to pay their 2018 property taxes before the end of the year before the new Trump tax code kicks in, but Melissa Caen reports, Californians won't have that luxury.

Bay Area Man Who Survived WWII Bataan Death March Dies At 100Ramon Regalado escaped the Bataan Death March and later moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to work as a civilian for the U.S. military. He received the Congressional Gold Medal just before his death. Christin Ayers reports. (12/27/17)

Sheriff's Deputy Helps Out Homeless Panhandler In Life-Changing WayAn Alameda County sheriff's deputy decided not to issue a citation and instead he helped a homeless man get issued a state ID. Katie Nielsen reports. (12/27/17)