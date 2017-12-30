More Gov't, Politics & Law

Excerpts from Memorial Service for Fallen CHP Ofc. Andrew CamilleriHighlights from a public memorial service held at Christian Life Center in Stockton on Saturday for CHP Ofc. Andrew Camilleri, who was killed on duty Christmas Eve in Hayward. (12-30-17)
Mendocino County Pot Distributor Wants Seized Marijuana ReturnedIn Ukiah, one cannabis company says it had all the paperwork in order but its employees were arrested anyway. Melissa Caen reports. (12-29-17)
Trump Remains Confrontational on Holiday BreakOn Friday, Pres. Trump fired all remaining members of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS, tweeted criticism of Amazon and the Post Office, threatend a trade war with China over North Korea oil shipments ... and played some golf. Mola Lenghi reports. (12-29-17)
Long Lines At Assessor's Office As Homeowners Rush To Pay 2017 Property TaxesA lot of homeowners are rushing to pay their 2018 property taxes before the end of the year before the new Trump tax code kicks in, but Melissa Caen reports, Californians won't have that luxury.
Bay Area Man Who Survived WWII Bataan Death March Dies At 100Ramon Regalado escaped the Bataan Death March and later moved to the San Francisco Bay Area to work as a civilian for the U.S. military. He received the Congressional Gold Medal just before his death. Christin Ayers reports. (12/27/17)
Sheriff's Deputy Helps Out Homeless Panhandler In Life-Changing WayAn Alameda County sheriff's deputy decided not to issue a citation and instead he helped a homeless man get issued a state ID. Katie Nielsen reports. (12/27/17)

Medical Marijuana to See Higher Tax in New YearRecreational cannabis becomes legal on Monday and now long lines are forming to buy medical marijuana before the tax goes up. Christin Ayers reports. (12-29-17)

Volunteer Army Powers Glide Memorial's Holiday Meals for the HomelessThe annual Christmas breakfast isn't possible without the help of hundreds of volunteers. Jacke Ward reports. (12-25-17)
East Oakland Church Opens New Housing Complex for Low-Income FamiliesActs Full Gospel Church in Oakland started building the housing complex last summer because their pastors were tired of waiting for private developers to invest in East Oakland. Da Lin reports. (12-1-17)

Weekend Pinpoint Weather ForecastBay Area residents can expect cool, dry weather over the next several days, including both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Cool temperatures will come around midnight each night, ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. (12-29-17)
