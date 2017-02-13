OROVILLE DAM EVACUATIONS: Continuing Coverage • PhotosWere Warnings Missed?Evacuated Inmates In Bay AreaEvacuees Describe Fear, ChaosRocks Used To Bolster DamRaw Video: Chopper 5 Over Scene
Raw Video: Chopper 5 Over Oroville Dam Monday Morning
Chopper 5 was over Oroville Dam in Butte County, a day after 188,000 people downstream along the Feather River were evacuated due to fears of a potential failure of the emergency spillway. (2/13/17)
Program: KPIX 5 News Morning
Number Of Use Of Force Incidents With SFPD Rising Despite Body CamerasJackie Ward reports on study showing uptick in SFPD use of force incidents in last quarter of 2016 (2-13-2017)
Santa Cruz Raid Targets Members Of Notorious GangMaria Medina reports on the early morning Santa Cruz raid that arrested members of the MS-13 gang Monday (2-13-2017)
Crews Continue Work To Reinforce Damaged Emergency Spillway Of Oroville DamAnne Makovec reports on Department of Water Resources looking to shore up emergency spillway of Oroville Dam (2-13-2017)
Non-Profit ExtraFood Delivers Food And Cuts WasteJefferson Award Winner Founded ExtraFood
Raw Video: Washed Out Road At Oroville DamCrews assess after a road was washed away at the Oroville Dam on Monday. (2/13/17)
Cuban-American Cigar-Making Sisters Reflect On Post-Castro CubaAfro-Cuban-American twin sisters, Yvette and Yvonne Rodriguez share their dreams about post-Castro Cuba with CBS correspondent Don Champion on Black Renaissance.
RAW: Officials Provide Monday Update Oroville Dam Emergency Spillway And Related EvacuationsButte County Sheriff and Acting Director of Department of Water Resources offer the latest information on the damaged Oroville emergency spillway and the related evacuations (2-13-2017)
Gameday: Celebrities Humbled By Pebble BeachKPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell interviews celebrities following their final round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. TV host Carson Daly and Ken Duke won the Pro-Am portion of the tournament. (2-13-17)

