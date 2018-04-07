BAY AREA STORM‘Pineapple Express’ Dumps Heavy Rains On Bay AreaFlood Advisories In EffectPreparing For FloodsVideo ForecastForecast, Maps, Current ConditionsGet The Weather App
Team Coverage: Wet Storm Wallops Northern California and Nevada
Joe Vazquez in the North Bay, Andria Borba in San Francisco, and Brian Hackney in the weather center wrap up the latest on a storm that has drenched the Bay Area. (4-6-18)
Program: KPIX 5 News Evening
Flagrant Misbehavior Plaguing BART Caught on CameraA longtime BART rider who says she's seen numerous, blatant incidents of drug use and other illegal activity on trains is frustrated by the agency's inability to keep passengers safe. Maria Medina reports. (4-6-18)
PIX Now: Friday Evening News UpdateHere's the latest from the KPIX newsroom. (4-6-18)
Couple Stranded on Flooded Sonoma County Road Rescued by Jet SkiThe heavy rain is creating some hazardous driving conditions. Joe Vazquez was in Sonoma County when a Sacramento couple heading to Bodega Bay were rescued after they drove into a flooded section of road near Bloomfield. (4-6-18)

Couple Stranded on Flooded Sonoma County Road Rescued by Jet SkiThe heavy rain is creating some hazardous driving conditions. Joe Vazquez was in Sonoma County when a Sacramento couple heading to Bodega Bay were rescued after they drove into a flooded section of road near Bloomfield. (4-6-18)
ConsumerWatch: Beware of Navigation App ShortcutsTraffic apps have a mind of their own -- and don't always take drivers on the best route. Julie Watts reports. (4-6-18)
Alleged Sureño Gang Members Indicted in Series of MurdersA federal grand jury has indicted 10 reputed members of a San Francisco Mission District gang for their alleged roles in several murders dating back more than a decade. Melissa Caen reports. (4-6-18)

