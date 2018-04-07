Team Coverage: Wet Storm Wallops Northern California and Nevada

Team Coverage: Wet Storm Wallops Northern California and NevadaJoe Vazquez in the North Bay, Andria Borba in San Francisco, and Brian Hackney in the weather center wrap up the latest on a storm that has drenched the Bay Area. (4-6-18)
Couple Stranded on Flooded Sonoma County Road Rescued by Jet SkiThe heavy rain is creating some hazardous driving conditions. Joe Vazquez was in Sonoma County when a Sacramento couple heading to Bodega Bay were rescued after they drove into a flooded section of road near Bloomfield. (4-6-18)
Scientists Use Balloons to Study California's Atmospheric RiverResearchers are eager to better understand Northern California's atmospheric river storm, which is bringing flood warnings to the Bay Area. Mary Lee reports. (4-6-18)
Storm Watch: North Bay Burn Zones Get SoakedWilson Walker reports from Santa Rosa where officials are monitoring the approaching downpour. (4-6-18)
Friday Evening Pinpoint ForecastGet ready for a thorough soaking overnight, says Brian Hackney. (4-6-18)
STORMWATCH: Lateast forecast for major Spring storm heading into Bay AreaLateast forecast for major Spring storm heading into Bay Area