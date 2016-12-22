'Hype Man' of The Warriors Franco Finn Stops By Bay Sunday

Thursday Morning Forecast With Julie WattsA dry Thursday will give way to some rain in the early morning hours Friday as a system rolls through the Bay Area (12-22-2016)
Mountain View Landlords Group Files Suit To Stop New Rent Control LawLisa Chan reports on organization pushing to keep Mountain View rent control ordinance from going into effect (12-22-2016)
BART Police Body Cam Video Shows Violent Arrest Of Suspect Later AcquittedNewly-released police body cam video shows a Bay Area Rapid Transit passenger scuffling with BART officers during an arrest. Andria Borba reports. (12/21/16)
Bad Batch Of LSD Plagues Santa Cruz CountyParents in Santa Cruz County are being warned about an especially deadly batch of LSD. Betty Yu reports. (12/21/16)
San Jose Taxi Driver Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexual AssaultsPolice in Campbell are seeking information about a San Jose taxi driver arrested this month on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women. (12/21/16)
Uber Pulls Self-Driving Cars From San Francisco Streets After DMV Revokes RegistrationsIn a victory for the California DMV in its standoff with Uber over the company's self-driving cars, Uber on Wednesday agreed to halt the pilot program being tested in San Francisco. Susie Steimle reports. (12/21/16)