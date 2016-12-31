Stanford Rape Case Revelations Draw CriticismStanford University is getting some negative attention over how it handled an allegation of rape against a football player. Kiet Do reports. (12-30-16)

Pet Owners Plead For Delay Of New GGNRA Dog-Walk RulesDog owners who take their pets to frolic along San Francisco's waterfront say new rules are too onerous. They want the Feds to hold off putting new leash rules into effect in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Jackie Ward reports. (12-30-16)

East Bay Yarn Shop Owners Knit Together A Unique Trump ProtestA group of Bay Area women want to send a clear message right after Donald Trump takes office next month. Da Lin reports on the special pink hats they will be wearing at a huge protest. (12-30-16)

Romance Novel Cover-Model Heartthrob Hails From Bay AreaMeet Jason Baca, from Saratoga. He's being called the next Fabio. Emily Turner reports. (12-30-16)

Alleged Russian Spies Prepare to Leave SF Consulate and U.S.It was packing day for several Russian diplomats in SF's Pacific Heights who were ordered to leave the country by Pres. Obama in retaliation for Russia's hacking efforts to influence the November elections. Melissa Caen reports. (12-30-16)

BART DELAY: Suspect Arrested For Running Into BART TransBay Tube