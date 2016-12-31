Romance Novel Cover-Model Heartthrob Hails From Bay AreaMeet Jason Baca, from Saratoga. He's being called the next Fabio. Emily Turner reports. (12-30-16)
2016 Memes And MemoriesKenny Choi rounds up some of the events and images that fascinated and dismayed us in 2016. (12-26-16)
Interactive Video Wall At Palo Alto City Hall Animates Waiting In LineThe city of Palo Alto's newest piece of public art, designed by Susan Narduli, is called "The Conversation," and all its color is supplied by PC, no brush strokes required. Len Ramirez reports. (12-25-16)