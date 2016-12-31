More KPIXTV

Stanford Rape Case Revelations Draw CriticismStanford University is getting some negative attention over how it handled an allegation of rape against a football player. Kiet Do reports. (12-30-16)
Pet Owners Plead For Delay Of New GGNRA Dog-Walk RulesDog owners who take their pets to frolic along San Francisco's waterfront say new rules are too onerous. They want the Feds to hold off putting new leash rules into effect in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. Jackie Ward reports. (12-30-16)
East Bay Yarn Shop Owners Knit Together A Unique Trump ProtestA group of Bay Area women want to send a clear message right after Donald Trump takes office next month. Da Lin reports on the special pink hats they will be wearing at a huge protest. (12-30-16)
Romance Novel Cover-Model Heartthrob Hails From Bay AreaMeet Jason Baca, from Saratoga. He's being called the next Fabio. Emily Turner reports. (12-30-16)
Alleged Russian Spies Prepare to Leave SF Consulate and U.S.It was packing day for several Russian diplomats in SF's Pacific Heights who were ordered to leave the country by Pres. Obama in retaliation for Russia's hacking efforts to influence the November elections. Melissa Caen reports. (12-30-16)
Romance Novel Cover-Model Heartthrob Hails From Bay AreaMeet Jason Baca, from Saratoga. He's being called the next Fabio. Emily Turner reports. (12-30-16)
George Michael Remembered, Mourned By Fans Across The WorldGrieving fans on Monday mourned the death of George Michael as British charities revealed the pop star had secretly been a major donor to cherished causes. Dianne Gallagher reports.(12-26-16)
2016 Memes And MemoriesKenny Choi rounds up some of the events and images that fascinated and dismayed us in 2016. (12-26-16)

Interactive Video Wall At Palo Alto City Hall Animates Waiting In LineThe city of Palo Alto's newest piece of public art, designed by Susan Narduli, is called "The Conversation," and all its color is supplied by PC, no brush strokes required. Len Ramirez reports. (12-25-16)

