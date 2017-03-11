Raw Video: Chicago River Dyed Green for St. Patrick's Day
The Chicago River was dyed a bright green color Saturday as thousands of residents and tourists turned out for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the Windy City. (3-11-17)
Program: KPIX 5 News Mid-day
Categories: Holidays News National News KPIXTV

More KPIXTV

Raw Video: Chicago River Dyed Green for St. Patrick's DayThe Chicago River was dyed a bright green color Saturday as thousands of residents and tourists turned out for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the Windy City. (3-11-17)
Weekend Pinpoint Weather ForecastCabin fever begone! Chief meteorologist Paul Deanno says this is the weekend to get outside. (3-10-17)
Hours-Long Armed Standoff Ends Peacefully in S.F. Mission DistrictAn armed female suspect surrendered to police following a tense, 7-hour standoff Friday at a residential hotel on Valencia Street in San Francisco's Mission District. Andria Borba reports. (3-10-17)
Richmond Police Identify 1 of 3 I-80 Shooting SuspectsInvestigators say the people hit in Thursday's freeway shooting in Richmond were targeted by 3 suspected gang members. One of the suspects was identified, the other two are juveniles. Christin Ayers reports. (3-10-17)
Vern Glenn on Ice: All Guts, No GoalieKPIX 5's intrepid sports reporter Vern Glenn found out what it's like to play between the pipes -- and why hockey goaltenders have better smiles. (3-10-17)
SF Neighborhood NIMBYs Delay Affordable Housing ProjectThere's a plan to make it easier build affordable housing in neighborhoods even when the neighbors don't like it. Melissa Caen reports. (3-10-17)

News

Raw Video: Chicago River Dyed Green for St. Patrick's DayThe Chicago River was dyed a bright green color Saturday as thousands of residents and tourists turned out for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the Windy City. (3-11-17)
Hours-Long Armed Standoff Ends Peacefully in S.F. Mission DistrictAn armed female suspect surrendered to police following a tense, 7-hour standoff Friday at a residential hotel on Valencia Street in San Francisco's Mission District. Andria Borba reports. (3-10-17)
Richmond Police Identify 1 of 3 I-80 Shooting SuspectsInvestigators say the people hit in Thursday's freeway shooting in Richmond were targeted by 3 suspected gang members. One of the suspects was identified, the other two are juveniles. Christin Ayers reports. (3-10-17)

National News

Raw Video: Chicago River Dyed Green for St. Patrick's DayThe Chicago River was dyed a bright green color Saturday as thousands of residents and tourists turned out for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the Windy City. (3-11-17)
Bay Area Rallies, Marches Mark International Women's DayBay Area residents are recognizing the contribution of women to society during International Women's Day Wednesday with a variety of events ranging from rallies to marches to talks. Jessica Flores reports. (3/8/17)
Bay Area Cities Grapple With Sanctuary City DebateSome Bay Area cities are fighting to be sanctuary cities, while other Bay Area cities aren't. Melissa Caen reports. (3/8/17)

More Videos

Categories

News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Entertainment

Stations

SanFrancisco KPIX TV5

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia