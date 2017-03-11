Raw Video: Chicago River Dyed Green for St. Patrick's Day

Raw Video: Chicago River Dyed Green for St. Patrick's DayThe Chicago River was dyed a bright green color Saturday as thousands of residents and tourists turned out for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the Windy City. (3-11-17)

Weekend Pinpoint Weather ForecastCabin fever begone! Chief meteorologist Paul Deanno says this is the weekend to get outside. (3-10-17)

Hours-Long Armed Standoff Ends Peacefully in S.F. Mission DistrictAn armed female suspect surrendered to police following a tense, 7-hour standoff Friday at a residential hotel on Valencia Street in San Francisco's Mission District. Andria Borba reports. (3-10-17)

Richmond Police Identify 1 of 3 I-80 Shooting SuspectsInvestigators say the people hit in Thursday's freeway shooting in Richmond were targeted by 3 suspected gang members. One of the suspects was identified, the other two are juveniles. Christin Ayers reports. (3-10-17)

Vern Glenn on Ice: All Guts, No GoalieKPIX 5's intrepid sports reporter Vern Glenn found out what it's like to play between the pipes -- and why hockey goaltenders have better smiles. (3-10-17)

SF Neighborhood NIMBYs Delay Affordable Housing ProjectThere's a plan to make it easier build affordable housing in neighborhoods even when the neighbors don't like it. Melissa Caen reports. (3-10-17)