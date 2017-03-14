Spelling Bee Cheer: Classmates send Nethra Srinivasan off to regional spelling bee with a cheer

Alice's Sarah And Vinnie take on another regional finalist in a Spelling Bee ChallengeAlice's Sarah And Vinnie take on another regional finalist in a Spelling Bee Challenge
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Roberta GonzalesExpect unseasonably warm conditions to continue on Tuesday, with highs near 70 along the coast and highs in the 80s inland. Temperatures will be significantly cooler on Wednesday, with the warmest temperatures in the 70s. Roberta Gonzales has the forecast. (3/14/17)
Silicon Valley Tech Workers Stage Protest Against Trump's BanTech workers are expected to gather in Palo Alto Tuesday to protest President Donald Trump's immigration ban and to stand in solidarity with affected co-workers. Anne Makovec reports. (3/14/17)
Investigation Underway Into Antioch Mercury SpillInvestigators are trying to determine how mercury was spilled in Antioch. Christin Ayers reports. (3/13/17)
Manhunt Prompts School Lockdown Near San Jose-Cupertino BorderA manhunt for armed robbery suspects prompted a school lockdown near the San Jose-Cupertino border. Liz Cook reports. (3/13/17)
Prosecutors Say Vallejo Kidnapper Should Be Imprisoned 'Until He Is Old And Weak'The wild kidnapping saga of a Vallejo woman is now moving to the sentencing phase. Joe Vazquez reports. (3/13/17)