Guide Dogs For The Blind Stress-Tested At Oakland International AirportOakland International got a whole lot cuter on Sunday when Guide Dogs for the Blind brought together more than 25 puppies-in-training to sniff around and get comfortable with the place.

$217 Million Allocated To Fix California Highways, Bridges, Rail SystemsCalifornia transit authorities announced that $217 million will be allocated to projects intended to upgrade the state's transportation infrastructure.

Iconic Rock Arch From 'Game of Thrones' Falls Into Malta SeaA natural Malta landmark called the Azure Window, seen in 'Game of Thrones' has collapsed into the sea...

Best Destinations For A Proper St. Patrick's DayA look at some of the world's best destinations to celebrate a traditional St. Patrick's Day.