Trees Topple Onto House In Oakland Hills Like Dominoes As Family SleepsAn Oakland Hills homeowner had to grab his family and run as trees started toppling onto his house like dominoes. Da Lin reports on the dramatic escape.

Filipino Survivors Of Bataan Death March Mark 75th AnniversarySurvivors of the infamous Bataan death march in the Philippines gathered to mark the 75th anniversary in San Francisco. Maria Medina sat down with a man who lived through it.

Raw Video: 75th Anniversary of Bataan Death March at Presidio of San FranciscoOn Saturday a dwindling band of veterans of World War II met at the Presidio of San Francisco to honor the soldiers who died on the infamous Bataan Death March. (4-8-17)

Pet of the Week: Colette Needs a New HomeMaria Conlon, with Give Me Shelter Cat Rescue - givemesheltersf.org - brought a 4-year-old, domestic short hair cat named Colette to KPIX studios for a visit with Maria Medina. (4-8-17)

ConsumerWatch Weekend: Private Tax CollectorsConsumer reporter Julie Watts spoke with Suzanne Martindale, an attorney with Consumers Union, about the IRS use of private companies to collect tax debt and how to tell whether a phone call you receive is real or a scam. (4-8-17)

Saturday Morning Pinpoint ForecastSaturday by the bay: mostly cloudy with sporadic showers. Highs in the mid 50s to the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Evening: partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s to the low 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. (4-8-17)