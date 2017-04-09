More KPIXTV

Trees Topple Onto House In Oakland Hills Like Dominoes As Family SleepsAn Oakland Hills homeowner had to grab his family and run as trees started toppling onto his house like dominoes. Da Lin reports on the dramatic escape.
Filipino Survivors Of Bataan Death March Mark 75th AnniversarySurvivors of the infamous Bataan death march in the Philippines gathered to mark the 75th anniversary in San Francisco. Maria Medina sat down with a man who lived through it.
Raw Video: 75th Anniversary of Bataan Death March at Presidio of San FranciscoOn Saturday a dwindling band of veterans of World War II met at the Presidio of San Francisco to honor the soldiers who died on the infamous Bataan Death March. (4-8-17)
Pet of the Week: Colette Needs a New HomeMaria Conlon, with Give Me Shelter Cat Rescue - givemesheltersf.org - brought a 4-year-old, domestic short hair cat named Colette to KPIX studios for a visit with Maria Medina. (4-8-17)
ConsumerWatch Weekend: Private Tax CollectorsConsumer reporter Julie Watts spoke with Suzanne Martindale, an attorney with Consumers Union, about the IRS use of private companies to collect tax debt and how to tell whether a phone call you receive is real or a scam. (4-8-17)
Saturday Morning Pinpoint ForecastSaturday by the bay: mostly cloudy with sporadic showers. Highs in the mid 50s to the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Evening: partly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s to the low 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. (4-8-17)

Usher Plays Himself In New Movie Premiering At S.F. Film FestivalKPIX 5's Betty Yu spoke with singer and actor Usher at the 60th annual San Francisco International Film Festival on Friday. (4-7-17)
Big Reid Talks With Marlon Wayans About New Sitcom ‘Marlon’ and More!Had a chance to sit down and talk to one of my favorite comedians EVER! Marlon Wayans was in town for back to back SOLD OUT shows at the San Jose Improv! I had a chance to talk to Marlon about fitness, the Oakland Raiders relocation, and his new Netflix movie “Naked” slated to drop later this year! We also talked about his new NBC Sitcom “Marlon” which will premiere August 16th on NBC!
Artist Who Created Rainbow Flag Remembered In SF Castro DistrictHundreds of mourners gathered in San Francisco beneath the giant rainbow flag at Market and Castro streets to remember the man who created it, Gilbert Baker, dead at age 65. Sharon Chin reports. (3-31-17)

Bay Area's Judge Ladoris Cordell Stars In New Reality Courtroom ShowJudge Ladoris Cordell talks to Black Renaissance's Christin Ayers about her life, her career and how she came to be the star of a new reality TV show called, 'You The Jury.'

"Wilson" - H.B. Movie ReviewFeeling lonely and isolated, Wilson tracks down Pippa, the ex-wife who left him 17 years earlier. She tells the neurotic and middle-aged Wilson that he is the father of a teenager named Claire. Shocked, excited and hopeful, Wilson embarks on a madcap quest to connect with the daughter he never knew he had. "Wilson" stars Woody Harrelson, Laura Dern, and Isabella Amara; Directoed by Craig Johnson.
"CHiPS" - H.B. Movie ReviewThis take on a TV classic begins when Jon Baker and Frank "Ponch" Poncherello join the California Highway Patrol in Los Angeles, but for very different reasons. Baker is a former motorcycle rider who's trying to put his life back together; meanwhile, Ponch is a cocky, undercover FBI agent who's investigating a multimillion dollar heist that may be an inside job. Forced to work together, the inexperienced rookie and hardened veteran begin clashing instead of clicking while trying to nab the bad guys. "CHiPS" stars Dax Shepard and Michael Peña; Directed by Dax Shepard.

