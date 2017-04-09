Usher Plays Himself In New Movie Premiering At S.F. Film FestivalKPIX 5's Betty Yu spoke with singer and actor Usher at the 60th annual San Francisco International Film Festival on Friday. (4-7-17)
"Wilson" - H.B. Movie ReviewFeeling lonely and isolated, Wilson tracks down Pippa, the ex-wife who left him 17 years earlier. She tells the neurotic and middle-aged Wilson that he is the father of a teenager named Claire. Shocked, excited and hopeful, Wilson embarks on a madcap quest to connect with the daughter he never knew he had. "Wilson" stars Woody Harrelson, Laura Dern, and Isabella Amara; Directoed by Craig Johnson.
"CHiPS" - H.B. Movie ReviewThis take on a TV classic begins when Jon Baker and Frank "Ponch" Poncherello join the California Highway Patrol in Los Angeles, but for very different reasons. Baker is a former motorcycle rider who's trying to put his life back together; meanwhile, Ponch is a cocky, undercover FBI agent who's investigating a multimillion dollar heist that may be an inside job. Forced to work together, the inexperienced rookie and hardened veteran begin clashing instead of clicking while trying to nab the bad guys. "CHiPS" stars Dax Shepard and Michael Peña; Directed by Dax Shepard.