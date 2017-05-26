Inside The Backstage Kitchen at BottleRock Napa Valley

Inside The Backstage Kitchen at BottleRock Napa ValleyLiam Mayclem, the Foodie Chap takes us behind the scenes of the William-Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley 2017. (05/25/2017)
Grab-And-Run Burglars Strike Walnut Creek Apple StoreTens of thousands of dollars in electronics products were gone in seconds after thieves struck the Walnut Creek Apple store. Betty Yu reports on how the crooks got in and got out. (5-25-17)
Goats Burned In Grass Fire In Critical ConditionSeveral goats were burned when a fast-moving blaze raced through a field in Milpitas, trapping them against a fence. Maria Medina spoke with the rescue team trying to save them. (5-25-17)
Wine Expert Suggests Affordable Options For Holiday PartiesOn this National Wine Day, the owner and wine director of A-16 in San Francisco and Oakland shares some tips for buying wine for every occasion -- without breaking your budget. (5-25-17)
Friends Of Missing Teen Gather In Vallejo On Anniversary Of Her DisappearanceIt's been a year since Pearl Pinson went missing and her abductor was killed in a shootout. Investigators have some new information about what may have happened to her. Andria Borba reports. (5-25-17)
Wrist-Worn Fitness Trackers Fall Short Counting CaloriesA report from Stanford says many popular fitness trackers are way off when it comes to counting calories burned during physical activity. Kiet Do reports. (5-25-17)