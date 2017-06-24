SUMMER OF LOVE: Thousands gather in Golden Gate Park for Summer Of Love celebration

Pride and Protest: Politics Likely to Be Front and Center at Pride FestivitiesHundreds of thousands are expected to attend SF Pride celebrations this weekend and you can expect extra security -- along with plenty of protests. Melissa Caen reports from the Castro. (6-23-17)

Officials Reveal How Events Unfolded In Deadly Shooting Rampage At S.F. UPSPolice in San Francisco on Friday released chilling new details about how UPS shooting suspect Jimmy Lam used stolen weapons to target and kill three co-workers last week. Susie Steimle reports. (6-23-17)

Friends Remember Teen Who Fell To Her Death From SF CliffFriends mourned the loss of 17-year-old Victoria La Rocca, of Corte Madera, who died Thursday after falling from a popular seaside trail at San Francisco's Lands End. Da Lin reports. (6-23-17)

NASCAR Favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr. Readies for Final Race at SonomaTens of thousands of NASCAR fans will be at the Sonoma Raceway this weekend. Most are excited to cheer on one of the biggest names in the sport, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Emily Turner reports. (6-23-17)

Friday Evening Pinpoint ForecastWith the height of the heat wave now in the rear-view window, Brian Hackney says to expect a return to "stratus quo." (6-23-17)

Report Details What U.S. Knew About Putin, Russia Interference In 2016 ElectionThe Washington Post on Friday published new details on the extent of Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. U.S. intelligence officials knew last summer that President Vladimir Putin gave direct instructions to try to help Donald Trump. Seth Lemon reports. (6-23-17)