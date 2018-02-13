For the Clusterfest contest, enter between 10:00am on February 13, 2018 and 11:59pm on February 25, 2018 by filling out the entry form at cbsSF.com. At approximately 1:00pm on February 26, 2018, one (1) winner will be randomly selected from all entries received and upon verification, receive two (2) 3-day tickets to Clusterfest, at Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, June 1 – June 3, 2018. Approximate prize value: $499.00, courtesy of Another Planet Entertainment. The prize(s) is awarded as is. Tickets are not refundable or transferable, and may not be substituted or exchanged for cash or credit at any time. Tickets may not be sold to a third party. Resale is strictly prohibited. If a prize-related event is unable to take place as scheduled, for reasons such as cancellation, preemption, postponement or unavailability, including for weather, or for any reason beyond the control of the Promotion Entities, their sole responsibility to the winner(s) will be to award the remaining available elements of the prize(s) and no substitution or compensation will be provided for the unawarded elements of the prize(s). Winner and guest(s) must abide by all venue policies. No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter or win. KCBS-AM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking here.