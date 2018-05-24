Antioch Police Officer Assaulted; Suspect Surrenders After Standoff An officer was assaulted and shot in the head near Deerfield in Antioch Monday evening, triggering a tense SWAT standoff that ended hours later with the suspect's surrender.

Infamous Southern California Serial Killer Found Dead At San QuentinA former U.S. Marine who was convicted and sentenced to death for the murders of five Southern California women in the 1980s and 1990s by an Orange County jury in October was discovered dead in his cell at San Quentin.

Smoky Fire Smolders Inside Brisbane Recycling FacilityA smoldering fire burned for hours at a recycling center in Brisbane, sending a plume of smoke visible in the southern end of San Francisco,

Alleged Gunman In North Bay Detox Center Slaying IdentifiedSheriff's deputies in Marin County have identified the alleged gunman in a fatal early morning shooting at a San Rafael detox center that left one person dead and two wounded.

Dorm-Style Apartments Aim To Reduce High Bay Area RentDeveloper Starcity proposes shared living, dorm-style apartment models to alleviate high Bay Area rent prices.

San Francisco Officials Shut Down Illegal Airbnb 'Hotel Chain' A San Francisco couple has been fined $2.25 million and ordered to not engage in listing their real estate properties on sites like Airbnb until 2025 for repeated violations of the city's short term rental laws.

Fatal Collision In Mountain View Closes RoadA fatal vehicle collision involving a female pedestrian was reported by Mountain View Police at around 6:45 p.m. Monday evening.

Warriors Erupt In 3rd Qtr To Top Grizzlies 117-101The Warriors pulled away from the Grizzlies during an explosive third quarter to earn their 8th straight win.

Election Day Deals: Show Your 'I Voted' Sticker For A FreebieDid you vote today? Give yourself a cookie - or some fries, a cup of coffee, a discount ride, or some booze. Here are some of the offers at national chains for those participating in today's election.

Abducted San Jose Children Located In Colorado; Mother Arrested On Kidnapping ChargesTwo children abducted during a supervised protective services visit last week have been located safe in Colorado Springs and their mother has been taken into custody on kidnapping charges.