PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Officers arrested a man in Petaluma Sunday morning on suspicion of sex acts with a 13-year-old girl, police said.

Brent Spivey, 24, a Southern California resident, was arrested at 8 a.m. today in Eastside Petaluma Park, according to police.

The case began in March when police learned that Spivey had visited Petaluma in December 2017 and allegedly had sex with the girl, police said. According to police, Spivey had been communicating with her via social media.

With the permission of the minor’s parents, Detective Walt Spiller assumed the girl’s identity on the social media account, “being mindful to communicate with Spivey and avoid any concerns of entrapment,” police said in a statement.



Over the next several months, Spiller maintained communication with Spivey via the social media account, police said.

During this time, police allege that Spivey sent pornographic images of himself and said he wanted to have sex with the girl, according to police.

Spivey then traveled to Sonoma County, allegedly to meet with the girl and have sex with her, police said. He arrived this morning and detectives arrested him in a playground as Spivey was allegedly waiting for the girl to meet him, according to police.

Detectives found a makeshift campsite in the creek bed and police said Spivey intended to meet with the girl there allegedly for sexual purposes.

Spivey was arrested on suspicion of 18 felony counts of suspected sex acts and attempted sex acts with a minor, according to police.